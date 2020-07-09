LAZARRE PARK

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
New Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Mobile App available
Video
Top Stories
Nurse draws 18-month sentence in health scheme
Mississippi’s five largest hospitals are out of ICU beds
Black Lives Matter mural could be coming to Monroe; Locals want to bring awareness to racial injustice
Video
Mississippi seeing big virus outbreak in state legislature
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 9th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, July 9th
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: What is wind shear and how does it affect hurricanes?
Video
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 8th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, July 8th
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 7th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Veteran basketball coach Derek Lopez lands at St. Fred’s
Video
Top Stories
Chrissy Givens calls opportunity to lead Ouachita girls basketball a “dream come true”
Video
Governor Edwards, lawmakers oppose canceling school sports
Jena’s Barrett Keane signs with Centenary
Video
Sterlington head basketball coach Cory Emerson departs program
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
New Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Mobile App available
Video
Top Stories
Weekend Events for Ruston-Lincoln
Video
Weekend Events in Monroe-West Monroe
Video
Education leaders discuss school transportation plans for fall semester
Video
UPDATE: Man wanted for attempted murder of Trooper shot, killed during gunfire exchange with police Wednesday morning
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
LAZARRE PARK
West Monroe unveils soft kayak launch at Lazarre Park
Video
Don't Miss
‘I’m a grown woman. I know better’: Woman caught on camera making racist remarks at Black Lives Matter protest apologizes
Video
‘I’m a grown woman. I know better’: Woman caught on camera making racist remarks apologizes
Video
Black Lives Matter mural could be coming to Monroe; Locals want to bring awareness to racial injustice
Video
Second stimulus check: Could payments be limited to those making $40,000 or less?
Ouachita Parish Schools 2020-21 Reopening Plans
Video
Don't Miss
New Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Mobile App available
Video
Veteran basketball coach Derek Lopez lands at St. Fred’s
Video
Chrissy Givens calls opportunity to lead Ouachita girls basketball a “dream come true”
Video
Black Lives Matter mural could be coming to Monroe; Locals want to bring awareness to racial injustice
Video
West Monroe unveils soft kayak launch at Lazarre Park
Video
Sen. Karen Carter Peterson Closes Eight Successful Years as Louisiana Democratic Party Chair with Farewell Message
Ouachita Parish Schools 2020-21 Reopening Plans
Video
Trending Stories
‘I’m a grown woman. I know better’: Woman caught on camera making racist remarks at Black Lives Matter protest apologizes
Video
‘I’m a grown woman. I know better’: Woman caught on camera making racist remarks apologizes
Video
Black Lives Matter mural could be coming to Monroe; Locals want to bring awareness to racial injustice
Video
Second stimulus check: Could payments be limited to those making $40,000 or less?
Ouachita Parish Schools 2020-21 Reopening Plans
Video