Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Shreveport man and woman killed in fatal crash
Top Stories
Sardis Water System has issued a partial boil advisory
Monroe officials warn of potentially stricter rules after city deemed “hotbed” for covid-19
Video
House of Raeford sells chicken in bulk for discounted price amid health crisis
Video
NELA Kona ice trucks serve the community curbside
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, May 4th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, May 4th
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, May 3rd
Video
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, May 2nd
Video
Morning Forecast – Friday, May 1st
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, May 1st
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Senior Night: Hermitage’s Laini Barber
Video
Top Stories
Grambling great, Richardson High School alum, Billy Manning passes away
Video
Riverfield Academy’s Haley Saulsbury inks track scholarship with ULL
Video
Senior Night: Bastrop’s Jalexia Weeks
Video
LSU lands 4-star QB from Texas
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
House of Raeford sells chicken in bulk for discounted price amid health crisis
Video
Top Stories
Local Newk’s Eateries holding “Give Back Night” in support of local non-profits
For those on the Autism Spectrum COVID-19 makes adjusting to the new normal difficult
Video
QuesTECH Learning is working hard to help its students and other learners in the area
Video
LaSalle Parish small shop owners take precautions as businesses reopen
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
laini barber
Senior Night: Hermitage’s Laini Barber
Video
Don't Miss
Monroe officials warn of potentially stricter rules after city deemed “hotbed” for covid-19
Video
West Monroe mother arrested on 4th DWI charge, child endangerment
Stimulus checks: Will there be a second round in May?
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards gave update on COVID-19 response for Monday, April 4
Video
Weather
Don't Miss
Shreveport man and woman killed in fatal crash
Sardis Water System has issued a partial boil advisory
Senior Night: Hermitage’s Laini Barber
Video
Grambling great, Richardson High School alum, Billy Manning passes away
Video
Monroe officials warn of potentially stricter rules after city deemed “hotbed” for covid-19
Video
House of Raeford sells chicken in bulk for discounted price amid health crisis
Video
Riverfield Academy’s Haley Saulsbury inks track scholarship with ULL
Video
Trending Stories
Monroe officials warn of potentially stricter rules after city deemed “hotbed” for covid-19
Video
West Monroe mother arrested on 4th DWI charge, child endangerment
Stimulus checks: Will there be a second round in May?
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards gave update on COVID-19 response for Monday, April 4
Video
Weather