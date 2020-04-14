Skip to content
Sterlington resident begins the road to recovery after tornado demolishes home
ACLU wins release of four detainees afraid of catching COVID-19
Lazzare park residents and volunteers begin cleanup of tornado damage
Monroe Regional Airport clears runways of debris; AvFlight Monroe set to begin repairs and clean up within the next few days
Walmart and Food Bank of NELA join forces with City of Monroe to feed tornado victims
NWS: Ouachita Parish hit by EF-3, EF-2, and EF-1 tornadoes, Bienville Parish hit by EF-1
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, April 14th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, April 14th
STORM DAMAGE: Monroe teen helps grandmother just before a tree fell on their home
Byers Estates residents recall moments of tornado while picking up the pieces
GALLERY: Storm damage for April 12, 2020
Winnfield hires Jay Watson as head football coach and Athletic Director
Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Kenzie Thomas
Senior Night: Sicily Island’s Gage Cross
College football likely not happening this fall due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Several high schools light up the night, to honor senior athletes
Monroe Regional Airport clears runways of debris; AvFlight Monroe set to begin repairs and clean up within the next few days
Walmart and Food Bank of NELA join forces with City of Monroe to feed tornado victims
STORM DAMAGE: Monroe teen helps grandmother just before a tree fell on their home
Locals speak out about storm damage in Monroe; “Nobody could have prepared for this”
Monroe resident speaks out on storm damage on halfway house
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Kenzie Thomas
LATEST: Louisiana now reporting 502 new cases and 129 new deaths, bringing state’s total to 21,518 cases and 1,013 deaths
Rep. Abraham visits Monroe Regional Airport after storm damage
UPDATE: Over 28,000 still without power in Northeast Louisiana, Southern Arkansas
NWS: Ouachita Parish hit by EF-3, EF-2, and EF-1 tornadoes, Bienville Parish hit by EF-1
Winnfield hires Jay Watson as head football coach and Athletic Director
Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Kenzie Thomas
DJ Dezz’s virtual parties raise over $12,000 for families in need
Deadly crash along the Ouachita River kills one person
Sterlington resident begins the road to recovery after tornado demolishes home
Senior Night: Sicily Island’s Gage Cross
Lazzare park residents and volunteers begin cleanup of tornado damage
LATEST: Louisiana now reporting 502 new cases and 129 new deaths, bringing state’s total to 21,518 cases and 1,013 deaths
Rep. Abraham visits Monroe Regional Airport after storm damage
UPDATE: Over 28,000 still without power in Northeast Louisiana, Southern Arkansas
NWS: Ouachita Parish hit by EF-3, EF-2, and EF-1 tornadoes, Bienville Parish hit by EF-1