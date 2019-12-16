Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
DOTD honors employee who was killed in Lincoln Parish crash earlier this year
Top Stories
Vidalia removed from “Fiscally Distressed Municipalities” list
Jungle Bells 2019: Free Christmas celebration at the zoo
NELA Christmas Celebration: The Sights and Sounds of Christmas
Civil rights leader, current Ouachita Parish School Board member passes away
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
LIVE TORNADO WARNING COVERAGE for Ouachita & Union parishes
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, December 16th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, December 16th
Weekend Forecast: Sunday, December 15th
Weekend Forecast: Saturday, December 14th
Morning Forecast – Friday, December 13th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Monday declared ‘LSU Football Day’ in Louisiana
Top Stories
From one #9 to another, Saints QB Drew Brees congratulates Burrow on Heisman win
Top Stories
From one #9 to another, Saints QB Drew Brees congratulates Burrow on Heisman win
Tigers fans rejoice after Burrow takes the Heisman
Drew Brees injures right elbow, still expected to play against Colts
Ex-Saints “Dome Patrol” linebacker Johnson dead at 57
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Vidalia removed from “Fiscally Distressed Municipalities” list
Top Stories
Weekly Holiday Host: Cliff’s Banana Bread
The gift of genetic testing
Community supports West Ouachita HS senior battling severe case of meningitis
Weekend Events
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Jungle Bells
Jungle Bells 2019: Free Christmas celebration at the zoo
Don't Miss
LIVE TORNADO WARNING COVERAGE for Ouachita & Union parishes
Weather
Morning Forecast – Monday, December 16th
Monroe Police need help finding a wanted man
Civil rights leader, current Ouachita Parish School Board member passes away
Don't Miss
Morning Forecast – Monday, December 16th
Monday declared ‘LSU Football Day’ in Louisiana
Monroe Police need help finding a wanted man
Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program graduates more than 260 cadets
New details and surveillance video from the killing of Officer Stephen Carr
Teen charged in slaying of mother in Arkansas
Weekend Forecast: Sunday, December 15th
Trending Stories
LIVE TORNADO WARNING COVERAGE for Ouachita & Union parishes
Weather
Morning Forecast – Monday, December 16th
Monroe Police need help finding a wanted man
Civil rights leader, current Ouachita Parish School Board member passes away