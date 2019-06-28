Skip to content
KTVE
Monroe
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
A 2015 lawsuit against five Fourth District Court Judges and Law Clerk
Top Stories
Mississippi Lottery aims for Dec. 1 start of ticket sales
NASA: Louisiana crews working around the clock for test launch deadline
States poised to take up fight over partisan gerrymandering
Edwards signs $700M Louisiana roadwork bill paid by BP money
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Weather – Friday, June 28th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast
Top Stories
Evening forecast for Thursday, June 27
A local coffee shop and brewery join forces to overcome storm aftermath
Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 27th
Fish & Game Forecast
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
All in for riches: World Series of Poker marks 50th run
Top Stories
Seven new members to be inducted into Grambling Legends Hall of Fame
Top Stories
New role, new school for former Mangham head football coach Tommy Tharp
Golfer, 81, makes two aces in same round on Arkansas course
El Dorado’s Daniel Gafford’s going to the NBA
US in the World Cup quarterfinals after 2-1 win over Spain
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Be Encouraged June 28, 2019
Top Stories
Here is a list of fireworks displays & Independence Day celebrations across the Arklamiss for 2019
Top Stories
Inmates harvest crops for citizens in Lincoln Parish
2019 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure
Weekend Events for June 28-30, 2019
Honey Hole Insider: June 28, 2019
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Fresh Start Rehab
Contests
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Sheriff’s Office: Child airlifted to Shreveport hospital after possibly being mauled by dogs
Judge
A 2015 lawsuit against five Fourth District Court Judges and Law Clerk
NASA: Louisiana crews working around the clock for test launch deadline