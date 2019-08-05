job opportunity

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Death penalty debate continues following recent mass shootings
Top Stories
OPSO: 3 people injured during weekend shooting in Monroe
Louisiana man killed after ATV goes airborne, strikes embankment
SNAKES! Elderly and disabled in one Louisiana community wants the grass cut
West Monroe announces new Assistant Director at Convention Center
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, August 5th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, August 5th
Top Stories
Weekend Weather: Sunday, August 4th
Weekend Weather: Saturday, August 3rd
Morning Forecast – August 2nd
Fish & Game Forecast – August 2nd
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
What are Louisiana Tech players and coaches saying about Bastrop alum Isaiah Graham?
Top Stories
ULM kicks off Fall Camp
Top Stories
Dozens of high school football coaches and players rub elbows before the season
Harassing sports officials now a crime in Louisiana
Players from Monroe’s 12U baseball team speak on preparing for Dixie Youth World Series in Ruston
Grambling holds first practice of the season under the lights on Thursday
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
West Monroe announces new Assistant Director at Convention Center
Top Stories
Summer ULM master’s degree program for school music directors
Top Stories
ULM art students collaborate with the Boys and Girls Club to create a wall mural
Pet of the Week: Meet the adorable and adoptable Brody!
Recipe to Faithful Fitness: Energy Balls
Weekend Events for August 2-4
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
job opportunity
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Ouachita Parish Schools seeks bus drivers
Don't Miss
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Ouachita Parish Schools seeks bus drivers
OPSO: 3 people injured during weekend shooting in Monroe
Spearsville man dies after fatal crash near Junction City, Arkansas
BBB Scam Alert: Thieves Posing as Pastors
UPDATE: Investigators identify the victim of Saturday morning’s shooting off Hwy 165
Don't Miss
Death penalty debate continues following recent mass shootings
OPSO: 3 people injured during weekend shooting in Monroe
Louisiana man killed after ATV goes airborne, strikes embankment
SNAKES! Elderly and disabled in one Louisiana community wants the grass cut
West Monroe announces new Assistant Director at Convention Center
Mental health professional: Don’t let information about mass shootings consume you
New Orleans aquarium to open big new touch pool Oct. 5