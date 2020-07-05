Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
8-year-old girl fatally shot near Rayshard Brooks memorial site
Top Stories
Former Phillies pitcher among four dead in Utah plane crash
Grand Canyon hiker falls to her death trying to take photos
A family in Florida finds an almost nine foot alligator missing two limbs on their doorstep
A woman dies after falling off a roller coaster
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, July 3rd
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, July 3rd
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 2nd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, July 2nd
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 1st
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, July 1st
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
ULM football players report back to campus, but not for workouts just yet
Video
Top Stories
Neville head football coach Mickey McCarty to be school’s principal; Jeff Tannehill to take over Tigers program
Video
What are you grilling on the 4th of July? Here’s what area coaches are cooking up
Video
1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting at Mississippi sports bar
Should college football programs pause voluntary workouts? One local coach thinks so
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Louisiana National Guard deployed over 150 guardsmen to Kuwait for Engineering construction
Video
Top Stories
OPSO: Man arrested for domestic abuse, DWI, and several other charges after police chase
Video
West Monroe Man Wanted for Attempted Murder of a Louisiana State Trooper
Video
Tips to keep your pets safe and calm during July 4th fireworks
Video
Safety tips to keep in mind while celebrating 4th of July weekend
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
jeff tannehill
Neville head football coach Mickey McCarty to be school’s principal; Jeff Tannehill to take over Tigers program
Video
Don't Miss
WATCH: Massive alligator spotted in Louisiana
Video
Louisiana National Guard deployed over 150 guardsmen to Kuwait for Engineering construction
Video
Two Black trans women found dead within the past week in Louisiana
OPSO: Man arrested for domestic abuse, DWI, and several other charges after police chase
Video
West Monroe Man Wanted for Attempted Murder of a Louisiana State Trooper
Video
Don't Miss
ULM football players report back to campus, but not for workouts just yet
Video
Neville head football coach Mickey McCarty to be school’s principal; Jeff Tannehill to take over Tigers program
Video
Louisiana National Guard deployed over 150 guardsmen to Kuwait for Engineering construction
Video
OPSO: Man arrested for domestic abuse, DWI, and several other charges after police chase
Video
West Monroe Man Wanted for Attempted Murder of a Louisiana State Trooper
Video
What are you grilling on the 4th of July? Here’s what area coaches are cooking up
Video
Tips to keep your pets safe and calm during July 4th fireworks
Video
Trending Stories
WATCH: Massive alligator spotted in Louisiana
Video
Louisiana National Guard deployed over 150 guardsmen to Kuwait for Engineering construction
Video
Two Black trans women found dead within the past week in Louisiana
OPSO: Man arrested for domestic abuse, DWI, and several other charges after police chase
Video
West Monroe Man Wanted for Attempted Murder of a Louisiana State Trooper
Video