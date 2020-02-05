Isaiah Rucker

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
CRIME: Six Monroe kids have bikes stolen; family shares their plea
Top Stories
CRIME: Officials search for vehicle burglars
Delhi Police Department receives K-9 vest through donation
UPDATE: River Road Water Works rescinds boil advisory
Louisiana sends resources after earthquakes hit Puerto Rico
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 5th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, February 5th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 4th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, February 4th
Morning Forecast – Monday, February 3rd
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, February 3rd
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
NFL Hall of Famer, Chiefs legend Johnny Robinson spotted at Kansas City’s championship parade on Wednesday
Top Stories
Dozens of football stars from Northeast Louisiana and Southern Arkansas take part in National Signing Day
LSU finalizes 2020 Football Signing Day class
It’s National Signing Day! Click here to see where some of our local players are heading.
Tuesday Roundball Roundup: District foes meet up, Neville edges Carroll, plus more!
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
CRIME: Six Monroe kids have bikes stolen; family shares their plea
Top Stories
CRIME: Officials search for vehicle burglars
Downtown Rivermarket hosting Mardi Gras Madness this weekend
The Economic Impact of Mardi Gras in Ouachita Parish
Cooking with Olivia: Air-fried chicken breasts with vegetables
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Isaiah Rucker
Family seeks answers in father’s death while in custody at Ouachita County Jail
Don't Miss
Police: Traffic stop leads to drug bust, 4 arrested
Columbia County car fire being investigated as a double homicide
CRIME: Six Monroe kids have bikes stolen; family shares their plea
LA Tech student arrested, accused of setting fire on campus
Weather
Don't Miss
NFL Hall of Famer, Chiefs legend Johnny Robinson spotted at Kansas City’s championship parade on Wednesday
Dozens of football stars from Northeast Louisiana and Southern Arkansas take part in National Signing Day
CRIME: Six Monroe kids have bikes stolen; family shares their plea
Family seeks answers in father’s death while in custody at Ouachita County Jail
CRIME: Officials search for vehicle burglars
Delhi Police Department receives K-9 vest through donation
LSU finalizes 2020 Football Signing Day class
Trending Stories
Police: Traffic stop leads to drug bust, 4 arrested
Columbia County car fire being investigated as a double homicide
CRIME: Six Monroe kids have bikes stolen; family shares their plea
LA Tech student arrested, accused of setting fire on campus
Weather