Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Clearing the Air: Candidate for Morehouse Parish Sheriff talks suspected threats
Top Stories
Changes coming to Venable Lane in Monroe
SCAM ALERT: Claiborne Electric warns customers about being a victim of a scam
Local library offers digital class to help parents keep up with their kids and social media
Missing Arkansas deputy’s body found in Lake Ouachita
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, August 26th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, August 26th
Top Stories
Weekend Weather: Sunday, August 25th
Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane
Weekend Weather: Saturday, August 24th
Morning Forecast – Friday, August 23rd
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
High school football 2-A-Days: Ruston and Beekman Charter
Top Stories
The connections between Grambling and ULM go beyond the football field
Top Stories
Limited edition LSU triple national championship bobblehead unveiled
President Trump to Little League champs: “See you at the White House!”
LSU’S Johnson Nails Gamewinner Against Navy
Louisiana shuts out Curaçao to win Little League World Series championship
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
SCAM ALERT: Claiborne Electric warns customers about being a victim of a scam
Top Stories
Local Christian organization uses faith to enhance the lives of Swanson juveniles
Top Stories
Struggling with stress: How college students can manage their anxiety as school starts
New signage project to make sure visitors find all the tourist attractions Ouachita Parish has to offer
Pets of the Week: Meet the adorable, adoptable Finnian and Malone
Be Encouraged August 23, 2019
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
internet
Local library offers digital class to help parents keep up with their kids and social media
Don't Miss
Clearing the Air: Candidate for Morehouse Parish Sheriff talks suspected threats
Changes coming to Venable Lane in Monroe
SCAM ALERT: Claiborne Electric warns customers about being a victim of a scam
Missing Arkansas deputy’s body found in Lake Ouachita
Two inmates escape from Morehouse Parish Detention Center, Sheriff’s Office now searching
Don't Miss
High school football 2-A-Days: Ruston and Beekman Charter
The connections between Grambling and ULM go beyond the football field
Clearing the Air: Candidate for Morehouse Parish Sheriff talks suspected threats
Changes coming to Venable Lane in Monroe
SCAM ALERT: Claiborne Electric warns customers about being a victim of a scam
Missing Arkansas deputy’s body found in Lake Ouachita
1 new case of West Nile virus confirmed in Mississippi