Identity Theft

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Rare X-Men comic collection for sale to pay for medical bills
Top Stories
Walmart, Tesla pause in legal fight over fiery solar panels
LSU holds active shooter drill following scare on campus
Sanity hearing for Louisiana teen accused of purposely killing grief counselor happening Friday morning
Celebrate National Waffle Day with Chicken and Waffles
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, August 23rd
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, August 23rd
Top Stories
Summer Weather 101 – Sun Protection Factor (SPF)
Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 22nd
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, August 22nd
NHC monitoring area near Bahamas as Chantal churns in north Atlantic
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Baton Rouge native Derrius Guice gets first game action since ACL injury
Top Stories
Boys and Girls club of Northeast Louisiana honors youth sports coaches
Top Stories
Several high school football teams participate in scrimmages on Thursday evening
High school football 2-A-Days: Cedar Creek and Tensas Academy
LSU’s Rashard Lawrence Selected to Hendricks Award Watch List
LSU’s Rashard Lawrence Selected to Hendricks Award Watch List
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Celebrate National Waffle Day with Chicken and Waffles
Top Stories
Weekend Events with Sheila Snow – August 23rd
Top Stories
R.I.S.E Shreveport presents annual Run to Your Health fair
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Background information on the Lincoln Parish “cold case”
Serving Seniors: ULM, Northeast Delta HSA commit to improving lives of NELA’s elderly
Kairos Torch’s open house meeting set for this weekend
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Identity Theft
ID Theft Ring Targeted Veterans
Don't Miss
Mom said two fake child protective services agents tried to take her son
R.I.S.E Shreveport presents annual Run to Your Health fair
Several high school football teams participate in scrimmages on Thursday evening
An arrest made 15 years later, Cheryl Williams’ family speaks out
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner issues cease-and-desist order against State Farm
Don't Miss
LSU holds active shooter drill following scare on campus
Sanity hearing for Louisiana teen accused of purposely killing grief counselor happening Friday morning
Billionaire conservative donor David Koch dies at age 79
Former Gov. Blanco’s visitation open to public today
Morning Forecast – Friday, August 23rd
AG Jeff Landry discusses ongoing efforts to combat the opioid epidemic
Memorials for former governor Blanco move to her Cajun home