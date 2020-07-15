Skip to content
Hyflex Model
University of Louisiana at Monroe plans to use Hyflex Model for Fall courses
Website where Louisiana frontline workers can apply for $250 COVID-19 rebates down
Arrest Report: West Monroe man refuses to mask up at Walmart, hits officer with vehicle
Louisiana BESE sets minimum standards for 2020-2021 School Year, some parents choosing other alternatives
Video
Property owner finds human remains suspected to be of missing 20-year-old girl
Louisiana daycare worker arrested for breaking 2-year-old child’s arm
University of Louisiana at Monroe plans to use Hyflex Model for Fall courses
Union County Confederate monument sub-commitee member speaks out about his role in the group
Video
League Lights for July 15, 2020
Video
$1 million in tax revenues could help fund potential indoor sports complex in West Monroe
Video
Rice Crop 2020: Louisiana’s poised to see record yield
Video
Sterlington hires Paul Glynn to lead boys basketball program
Video
Louisiana daycare worker arrested for breaking 2-year-old child’s arm
Website where Louisiana frontline workers can apply for $250 COVID-19 rebates down
Arrest Report: West Monroe man refuses to mask up at Walmart, hits officer with vehicle
Louisiana BESE sets minimum standards for 2020-2021 School Year, some parents choosing other alternatives
Video
Property owner finds human remains suspected to be of missing 20-year-old girl
Louisiana daycare worker arrested for breaking 2-year-old child’s arm