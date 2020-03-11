Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
UPDATE: Mother of one of the teens killed in a car crash hopes to turn that tragedy into purpose
Top Stories
UPDATE: Gov. Edwards confirms there are now 13 presumptive positive cases in Louisiana
Video
Puppy goes viral for goofy smile, lands “fur”ever home in Monroe
Video
Sterlington announces ticket and warrant one-month amnesty program
UPDATE: Rescue teams currently searching for second man in Black Bayou
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, March 11th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, March 11th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Tuesday, March 10th
Video
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 10th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, March 10th
Morning Forecast – Monday, March 9th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Roundball Roundup: Wossman downs five-time defending state champ, Madison Prep; Simsboro sails to the title game
Top Stories
Warhawks offense not enough for Ole Miss; remembering Fred “Bear” McHenry
Roundball Roundup: Summerfield eliminated, Rayville advances to third consecutive 2A title game; Wossman and Simsboro prepare for Wednesday games
Grambling drops Sunday’s series finale with Texas Southern
Video
Warhawks held to season low one run in loss to McNeese on Sunday; previously won weekend series
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
Area universities release statements regarding coronavirus preparedness
Top Stories
Glenwood Regional Medical Center revises visitor policy, says no cases of coronavirus in the parish
UPDATE: Sixth suspect wanted in 2018 car theft scheme arrested
LA Tech unearths time capsule from 1970; Educators recall the day it was buried
Video
Front Door for Housing
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards addresses Louisiana’s response to COVID-19
Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
Puppy goes viral for goofy smile, lands “fur”ever home in Monroe
Video
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Rescue teams currently searching for second man in Black Bayou
Video
Body found near Parkers Chapel School in Union County
Mother speaks out for the first time, expresses concern over the investigation into her son’s death
Video
Louisiana teacher arrested for allegedly kicking student in the head
Video
Seven people arrested in connection to Monday morning shooting in Franklin Parish
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Mother of one of the teens killed in a car crash hopes to turn that tragedy into purpose
Roundball Roundup: Wossman downs five-time defending state champ, Madison Prep; Simsboro sails to the title game
UPDATE: Gov. Edwards confirms there are now 13 presumptive positive cases in Louisiana
Video
Puppy goes viral for goofy smile, lands “fur”ever home in Monroe
Video
Sterlington announces ticket and warrant one-month amnesty program
UPDATE: Rescue teams currently searching for second man in Black Bayou
Video
Seven people arrested in connection to Monday morning shooting in Franklin Parish
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Rescue teams currently searching for second man in Black Bayou
Video
Body found near Parkers Chapel School in Union County
Mother speaks out for the first time, expresses concern over the investigation into her son’s death
Video
Louisiana teacher arrested for allegedly kicking student in the head
Video
Seven people arrested in connection to Monday morning shooting in Franklin Parish