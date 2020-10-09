Houston Texas

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Community: Send us your storm damage pictures
Video
Top Stories
Louisiana firefighters rescue flag being battered in hurricane winds
Video
Second stimulus checks: Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus aid offer
Live: Joe Biden holds campaign event in Pennsylvania
Live
Entergy: 57k currently without power in North Louisiana
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Louisiana firefighters rescue flag being battered in hurricane winds
Video
Top Stories
Entergy: 57k currently without power in North Louisiana
Top Stories
Gov. Edwards Press Conference 10/10/20
Video
Governor’s Office of Homeland Security: No known Hurricane Delta fatalities
Video
LIVE UPDATES: Delta in the ArkLaMiss
Delta downgraded to Category 1 and expected to continue weakening
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Dallas Cowboys’ Tyron Smith out for the season, will have neck surgery
Top Stories
Football Friday Night: Neville vs. Ruston goes to triple overtime; plus more highlights and scores
Video
Beast of the Week: Zy Scott & Semaj Tennant
Video
Less than a week after upsetting Evangel, General Trass moves to 2-0 following win over Madison Parish
Video
The last two weeks, Louisiana Tech’s defense allowed 500-plus yards. Can that be fixed with UTEP comes to town?
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Community: Send us your storm damage pictures
Video
Top Stories
Still recovering from Laura, some residents brace for the possible impact of Delta
Video
The first “St. Jude in the Twin Cities Run” raised over $26,000
Video
Amendment 4: Reigning in the state’s budget
Video
Amendment 2: Value of oil and natural gas could be included in property assessment
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Latest Coronavirus Numbers in Louisiana
Houston Texas
State takes over Houston’s Harvey home repair program
Don't Miss
Entergy: 57k currently without power in North Louisiana
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment five
Weather
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment One
Unrestrained 27-year-old Alexandria man dies in single vehicle crash
Don't Miss
Community: Send us your storm damage pictures
Video
Louisiana firefighters rescue flag being battered in hurricane winds
Video
Second stimulus checks: Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus aid offer
Live: Joe Biden holds campaign event in Pennsylvania
Live
Entergy: 57k currently without power in North Louisiana
Gov. Edwards Press Conference 10/10/20
Video
Governor’s Office of Homeland Security: No known Hurricane Delta fatalities
Video
Trending Stories
Entergy: 57k currently without power in North Louisiana
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment five
Weather
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment One
Unrestrained 27-year-old Alexandria man dies in single vehicle crash