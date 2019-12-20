holiday tips

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
Georgia family finds owl hiding in their Christmas tree
Top Stories
Distribution center to bring 460 jobs to New Orleans area
Carnival cruise from New Orleans struck by ship in Cozumel
Holiday hacks: How to survive the holidays
Retro tech toys make great stocking stuffers
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, December 20th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, December 20th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 19th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, December 19th
Weather Officials: 24 tornadoes hit South over 2 days
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 18th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
32-years ago, NLU football defeated Marshall to win the Division I-AA National Championship
Top Stories
Once rivals, now teammates; I-20 East All-Stars discuss being on the same sideline on Saturday
Top Stories
Former Ouachita Lion Michael Mouton inks to play football to SAGU
Questionable calls, UALR’s Markquis Nowell stuns Warhawks in Sun Belt opener
LSU’s Offensive Line Claims Joe Moore Award for Top Unit
Louisiana Tech’s cornerback Amik Robertson declares for the NFL Draft
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
HOLIDAY SPIRIT: Local teen tunes lights on house to Christmas beats
Top Stories
Winnfield native and time management coach launches “It’s About Time” podcast
Bastrop High School to host “A Black Christmas” stage play this weekend
Weekend Events for December 20-22
HOLIDAY SEASON: Local man gives back to community by buying cars for those in need
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
holiday tips
Holiday hacks: How to survive the holidays
Don't Miss
Photo of a state trooper praying with man who lost his brother is going viral
Louisiana school bus driver accused of physically kicking kid off bus
Police arrest Arkansas teen in connection to armed robbery case
Arkansas: State Trooper resigns and is immediately arrested
MPD: Monroe man arrested for armed robbery
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Franklin Graham responds to Christianity Today’s article calling for President Trump’s removal from office
Questionable calls, UALR’s Markquis Nowell stuns Warhawks in Sun Belt opener
HOLIDAY SPIRIT: Local teen tunes lights on house to Christmas beats
Chemical abortion drugs targeted in bill introduced on Capitol Hill by Arkansas senator
LSU’s Offensive Line Claims Joe Moore Award for Top Unit
Louisiana Tech’s cornerback Amik Robertson declares for the NFL Draft
Community unites to donate to victims from Monday’s tornado
Trending Stories
Photo of a state trooper praying with man who lost his brother is going viral
Louisiana school bus driver accused of physically kicking kid off bus
Police arrest Arkansas teen in connection to armed robbery case
Arkansas: State Trooper resigns and is immediately arrested
MPD: Monroe man arrested for armed robbery