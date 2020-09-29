Hillary Rodham Clinton

Skip to content
Hillary Clinton responds to ‘would you shut up, man’ moment at presidential debate
Top Stories
Who won the Trump-Biden debate? 6 moments that defined the night
Put on the spot over white supremacy, President Trump tells Proud Boys to ‘stand by’
UPDATE: AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate
WATCH: Social Media reaction; First Presidential Debate
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 29th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, September 29th
Safe home heating: How to stay warm and safe during the cooler months
VIDEO: Confirmed tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach
Morning Forecast – Monday, September 28th
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, September 28th
Top Stories
Cool Hand Luke: Bulldogs’ Anthony has monster night versus Houston Baptist. Can he keep it going versus BYU?
Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings suspend all in-person NFL activities over positive COVID-19 tests
” … Disappointed in what I’m doing. I still believe … ” Matt Viator disscusses Warhawks’ 0-3 start, what can be fixed
Neville vs. Ouachita gridiron match up canceled
Sam Pittman Praises Effort on Defense, Hopes to Develop More Depth There
Unfriendly skies: Airline workers brace for mass layoffs
In The Garden: Firewood
Scammers target hurricane victims; Protect yourself from illegitimate contractors
How to correctly clean your dentures
Suicide Prevention
Hillary Clinton responds to ‘would you shut up, man’ moment at presidential debate
WATCH: Social Media reaction; First Presidential Debate
UPDATE: AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate
West Monroe plans for any “surge” of new traffic from Surge Entertainment
Contribution option on tax statements hopes to raise money to tackle animal overpopulation in Union County
UPDATE: 15-year-old injured in Monday night drive-by shooting in Monroe
