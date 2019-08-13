Healthy Watch

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Measles outbreak shows no signs of letting up
Top Stories
UN probing 35 North Korean cyberattacks in 17 countries
Scrutiny of Epstein’s death and co-conspirators intensifies
Authorities: Dayton gunman’s friend due in court on gun-related charge
Louisiana sees a drastic decrease in wildfires
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Brutal heat continues across the ArkLaMiss, heat-related illness calls remain steady
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, August 12th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, August 12th
Weekend Weather: Sunday, August 11th
Weekend Weather: Saturday, August 10th
Disaster loans available to 6 northeast Louisiana parishes
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Field(s) of Dreams: Ruston athlete set to appear on national television
Top Stories
Governor Edwards talks Superdome renovation, new Saints lease
Top Stories
High school football 2-A-Days: Caldwell Parish and Jena
‘Haynesville Football’ hits the shelves
Tigers Add Lefty Pitcher to 2020 Roster
High school football preview: Richwood Rams
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
ULM School of Education partnering with area school districts to encourage the next generation of teachers
Top Stories
Davis Drive drainage improvement project estimating $226,000 begins Thursday
Top Stories
BACK TO SCHOOL: First day of school for the Monroe School District
“CAST For Kids” Event, teaching disabled kids how to fish
When does school start?
The wait is over, Crossett City Pool finally reopens
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Healthy Watch
Measles outbreak shows no signs of letting up
Don't Miss
Homicide victim in Sunday night shooting is a 17-year-old student and football player
State warns about credit card skimming devices after finding one at gas station
DOTD warns motorists of roundabout construction on Arkansas Road
Man, woman and infant child found in vehicle without the engine running, drugs present
21-year-old man charged with Second Degree Kidnapping over the weekend
Don't Miss
Field(s) of Dreams: Ruston athlete set to appear on national television
Ouachita Parish deputies investigate shooting in Monroe
UPDATE: Daycare releases statement after police say a teacher aide allegedly abused children
High school football 2-A-Days: Caldwell Parish and Jena
Homicide victim in Sunday night shooting is a 17-year-old student and football player
Brutal heat continues across the ArkLaMiss, heat-related illness calls remain steady
Boil advisory issued by Jones McGinty Water System in Morehouse Parish