Harry Potter

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Louisiana sending firefighters, emergency personnel and search & rescue teams to Florida
Top Stories
Woman threatens to shoot up dentist office over rescheduled appointment, police say
Disney defends decision to keep employees on private island to ride out Hurricane Dorian
Actor Kevin Hart seriously injured in car accident
Never finished your degree? There’s an app for that
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, September 3rd
Top Stories
TRACKING DORIAN: Louisiana First Responders lend a hand for Hurricane Dorian
Top Stories
PICTURES: Images of Dorian as the storm heads towards U.S. coast
Morning Forecast – Monday, September 2nd
Hurricane Hunters capture majestic nighttime photos of Dorian’s eye
Fish & Game Forecast: Monday, September 2nd
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
ULM and Grambling faithful unite before game through tailgates
Top Stories
Grambling hopes to fix mistakes in defense before match up with Louisiana Tech
Top Stories
‘Bulletin board material’ between LSU & Texas?
High school football 2-A-Days: Neville and Vidalia
LSU players, Coach O talk matchup vs Texas Longhorns
Saints Make Cuts to 53 Man Roster
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Never finished your degree? There’s an app for that
Top Stories
A local shop stays open on Labor Day serving up sweet treats
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast: Monday, September 2nd
Lifeshare Blood Center ask locals to donate to help with Dorian
Remains of hometown hero returned to Winnfield
Weekend Events with the CVB – August 30th
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Harry Potter
Harry Potter removed from Tennessee Catholic school library
Don't Miss
Actor Kevin Hart seriously injured in car accident
Woman threatens to shoot up dentist office over rescheduled appointment, police say
Disney defends decision to keep employees on private island to ride out Hurricane Dorian
POLICE: Monroe man stabs girlfriend after he cheated on her
TRACKING DORIAN: Louisiana First Responders lend a hand for Hurricane Dorian
Don't Miss
Annual Cutting Horse show brings hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls to West Monroe
A local shop stays open on Labor Day serving up sweet treats
LSU players, Coach O talk matchup vs Texas Longhorns
Hunters nab giant gator minutes after Mississippi alligator season opens
POLICE: Monroe man stabs girlfriend after he cheated on her
PICTURES: Images of Dorian as the storm heads towards U.S. coast
Monroe man accused of kicking, punching, & threatening to kill woman over three days