Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Answering the call: Sterlington Pharmacist creates hand sanitizer to address shortage
Video
Top Stories
Monroe recycling yard staying open to collect items in exchange for cash
Video
Local musicians are holding live remote concerts during stay-at-home order
Video
West Ouachita distributes food to the community
Video
Scammers take advantage of COVID-19 to target senior citizens
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 31st
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, March 31st
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, March 30th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, March 30th
Storms, tornadoes damage homes, businesses in Midwest, South
Tornado tears through shopping area in Arkansas
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Senior Night: Saline’s Cameron Dillon
Video
Top Stories
Senior Night: Caldwell’s Aaron David
Video
Did Sean Payton accidentally slip up and say 2020 will be Drew Brees’ final season?
Senior Night: Delta Charter’s Skylar Hawley
Video
Veteran broadcaster Tim Brando discusses tough decision to cancel NCAA basketball championship tournament, and what’s next
Video
Community
EAT LOCAL!
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
West Ouachita distributes food to the community
Video
Top Stories
Scammers take advantage of COVID-19 to target senior citizens
Video
UPDATE: ULM becomes ghost town after student test positive for COVID-19
Video
Local restaurant gives back to community despite COVID-19
Video
Local Papa John’s gives back to the community
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
hand sanitizer
Answering the call: Sterlington Pharmacist creates hand sanitizer to address shortage
Video
Don't Miss
Coronavirus in Arkansas: 523 cases confirmed, 8 deaths; Hutchinson requests major disaster declaration
Video
Answering the call: Sterlington Pharmacist creates hand sanitizer to address shortage
Video
LATEST: Louisiana now reporting 5,237 cases in state, 239 deaths
Video
A guide to surviving financially as bills come due
Life Tabernacle church pastor Tony Spell arrested, not taken into custody
Video
Don't Miss
Senior Night: Saline’s Cameron Dillon
Video
Answering the call: Sterlington Pharmacist creates hand sanitizer to address shortage
Video
Senior Night: Caldwell’s Aaron David
Video
Monroe recycling yard staying open to collect items in exchange for cash
Video
Did Sean Payton accidentally slip up and say 2020 will be Drew Brees’ final season?
Senior Night: Delta Charter’s Skylar Hawley
Video
Local musicians are holding live remote concerts during stay-at-home order
Video
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Arkansas: 523 cases confirmed, 8 deaths; Hutchinson requests major disaster declaration
Video
Answering the call: Sterlington Pharmacist creates hand sanitizer to address shortage
Video
LATEST: Louisiana now reporting 5,237 cases in state, 239 deaths
Video
A guide to surviving financially as bills come due
Life Tabernacle church pastor Tony Spell arrested, not taken into custody
Video