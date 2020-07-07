Skip to content
Russian billionaire offers to buy two of America’s ‘controversial statues’
Halle Berry pulls out of playing transgender man after backlash
U.S. ‘looking at’ banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps
Former U.S. soldier pleaded not guilty to allegations that he planned an attack on his on unit
The explosive tell-all book by Mary Trump will be released two weeks earlier than expected
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, July 7th
Morning Forecast – Monday, July 6th
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, July 6th
Morning Forecast – Friday, July 3rd
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, July 3rd
Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 2nd
Ouachita girls basketball coach Amber Obaze-Ford leaves for same position in Summerfield
Jeff Tannehill on taking over Tigers football program, ‘ … Having the luxury of coaching under Mickey McCarty and learning so much how to run a program, it means a lot … ‘
Mickey McCarty on coaching legacy at Neville, ‘ … this has been a we thing, not a one man thing by any means … ‘
Second Louisiana Tech football player tests positive for COVID-19, voluntary workouts suspended
League Lights for July 7, 2020
Louisiana Small Business Development Center holding Small & Emerging Business Peer-to-Peer Roundtable
United Way of NELA talks COVID-19 impacts to our area
Louisiana National Guard deployed over 150 guardsmen to Kuwait for Engineering construction
OPSO: Man arrested for domestic abuse, DWI, and several other charges after police chase
West Monroe Man Wanted for Attempted Murder of a Louisiana State Trooper
Halle Berry
Halle Berry pulls out of playing transgender man after backlash
Police shot and killed a man in a parked car, sparking renewed protests
U.S. ‘looking at’ banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps
One dead, one in custody in Saturday afternoon shooting outside Dillard’s
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes agrees to historic $500 million deal
Ouachita girls basketball coach Amber Obaze-Ford leaves for same position in Summerfield
Jeff Tannehill on taking over Tigers football program, ‘ … Having the luxury of coaching under Mickey McCarty and learning so much how to run a program, it means a lot … ‘
Mickey McCarty on coaching legacy at Neville, ‘ … this has been a we thing, not a one man thing by any means … ‘
Second Louisiana Tech football player tests positive for COVID-19, voluntary workouts suspended
League Lights for July 7, 2020
Local Black businesses see increase in support following Black Lives Matter Movement
