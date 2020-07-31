Skip to content
Friday Ellis taps Eugene Ellis as Interim Chief of Police for Monroe Police Department
Trash piles up in Morehouse Parish
State, local efforts against suspended Lafayette City Marshal from running for office again
2020 Gun Show at the West Monroe Convention Center; What you need to know before attending
LifeShare Blood Center hosts plasma drive in Ruston; Learn how to donate
Election Results
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, July 31st
Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 30th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, July 30th
Record-breaking Tropical Storm Isaias is heading toward the United States
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 29th
Dixie Youth World Series is back and is hosted back at Sterlington’s Sports Complex
New Orleans Pelicans give up double digit lead at half and Ingram misses buzzer-beater in first game back
UPDATE: SEC to play 10-game, conference-only schedule|ULM waiting on official word
Jena baseball player, Jacob Kimball, signed earlier this evening to Champion Christian
Saints’ Payton: More ‘live’ football planned this preseason
Trash piles up in Morehouse Parish
Lincoln Parish Schools offers Strong Start Virtual Program for students with disabilities
Tip to be Encouraged for July 30th
Meet our Pet of the Week, Brownie!
UPDATE: More details surrounding 2018 disappearance of Donald Atkins obtained by KTVE/KARD
gun show
2020 Gun Show at the West Monroe Convention Center; What you need to know before attending
Traffic stop leads to murder charges for two men after dead body discovered in the trunk
After 250 years, a Native American tribe regains ownership of their ancestral land
2020 Gun Show at the West Monroe Convention Center; What you need to know before attending
FBI confirms link between murder of Marc Angelucci and attack on Esther Salas’ family
Friday Ellis taps Eugene Ellis as Interim Chief of Police for Monroe Police Department
Trash piles up in Morehouse Parish
2020 Gun Show at the West Monroe Convention Center; What you need to know before attending
LifeShare Blood Center hosts plasma drive in Ruston; Learn how to donate
California police accused of bending badges to mark on-duty killings
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at fake news shared on social media this week
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
Traffic stop leads to murder charges for two men after dead body discovered in the trunk
After 250 years, a Native American tribe regains ownership of their ancestral land
2020 Gun Show at the West Monroe Convention Center; What you need to know before attending
FBI confirms link between murder of Marc Angelucci and attack on Esther Salas’ family