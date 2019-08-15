groundbreaking

Skip to content
City of Monroe works to improve flood prone area through drainage improvement project
Don't Miss
High school football 2-A-Days: Lincoln Prep and Northeast Baptist
Louisiana Departments of Health and Corrections seeking feedback on Louisiana Hepatitis C elimination plan
Former Louisiana sheriff pleads not guilty to rape, incest
Arkansas woman pulls gun on 4 fundraising teens
Monroe Police asking public’s help identifying suspect
Don't Miss
High school football 2-A-Days: Lincoln Prep and Northeast Baptist
Power has been restored to downtown businesses after underground transformer fire
A new traffic light in Ruston hopes to bring safety and less traffic
Lawyers say Louisiana man facing execution is intellectually disabled
Louisiana Departments of Health and Corrections seeking feedback on Louisiana Hepatitis C elimination plan
Guilty plea in former officer’s Louisiana brutality case
FDA: Stop taking ‘Miracle’ mineral solution products sold online