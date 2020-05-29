George Floyd

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Zookeeper in critical condition after being mauled by lions
Top Stories
YouTuber Myka Stauffer under fire for ‘rehoming’ autistic son
Seven people shot during protests in Louisville, Kentucky
Gilgo Beach Murders: Authorities finally identify remains of a woman that disappeared two decades ago
Rookie officer killed as suspect shoots him through door
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, May 29th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, May 28th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, May 28th
Twin Cities are on the road to recovery following Easter tornado
Tropical Depression Bertha to bring heavy winds, potential flooding for Charlotte area
Video
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, May 27th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Faith over Fear: One West Monroe family lost everything in a house fire, but they still have each other
Video
Top Stories
Senior Night: Neville’s Andrew Cagle
Video
Louisiana Tech addressed the idea of a Conference USA and Sunbelt conference merger
Video
ULM Basketball Completes Recruiting Class with Three Backcourt Additions
Louisiana schools under investigation for early practicing
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Honoring the Graduates
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Local meat market speaks on increase in customers during meat shortage
Top Stories
Monroe-West Monroe CVB launches new destination brand; Take the quiz
Video
Stay at home order allowed LaDOTD to make headway on road projects
Video
Universities weigh their options for fall semester; Changes that could come with the new normal for college students
Video
Vixen East Water System issues Boil Advisory
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
George Floyd
Police precinct on fire as protests over the death of George Floyd rage on for the third day straight
Don't Miss
Arkansas: 9-year-old boy killed in dog attack while checking the mail
Local Home Depot employee arrested for theft
Shreveport mayor, police chief address investigation into officer’s Facebook post on death of George Floyd
Video
Weather
Gilgo Beach Murders: Authorities finally identify remains of a woman that disappeared two decades ago
Don't Miss
Faith over Fear: One West Monroe family lost everything in a house fire, but they still have each other
Video
Mississippi to drop charge of white ex-cop in man’s death
Local meat market speaks on increase in customers during meat shortage
Senior Night: Neville’s Andrew Cagle
Video
Louisiana Tech addressed the idea of a Conference USA and Sunbelt conference merger
Video
“It is real and has affected a lot of people,” Doctor shares experience working 5 weeks in a New York City hospital
Video
Monroe-West Monroe CVB launches new destination brand; Take the quiz
Video
Trending Stories
Arkansas: 9-year-old boy killed in dog attack while checking the mail
Local Home Depot employee arrested for theft
Shreveport mayor, police chief address investigation into officer’s Facebook post on death of George Floyd
Video
Weather
Gilgo Beach Murders: Authorities finally identify remains of a woman that disappeared two decades ago