George Floyd Case
Delay sought in ex-officers’ trial over George Floyd’s death
Two New Year’s newborns from Ochsner LSU Health
Gallery
Fox, Newsmax shoot down their own aired claims on election
Gallery
Lincoln Parish Library budget meeting turns into heated debate
Video
Weather
Dash cam video from Tennessee chase highlight dangers of wearing the badge
Video
GOP torn over Trump’s Electoral College challenge of Biden
Gallery
GOP-led Senate rejects Trump’s demand for $2k relief checks as Congress wraps up
Video
Federal judge dismisses Gohmert’s lawsuit against VP Pence
Union County mother mourns son who was killed while asleep in the car
Video
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Fox, Newsmax shoot down their own aired claims on election
Gallery
A record three million early votes cast in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff races
Video
Two New Year’s newborns from Ochsner LSU Health
Gallery
Fox, Newsmax shoot down their own aired claims on election
Gallery
Lincoln Parish Library budget meeting turns into heated debate
Video
Weather
Dash cam video from Tennessee chase highlight dangers of wearing the badge
Video