Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
BREAKING: GAC to Suspend all Sports Competition through December 31
Top Stories
Concerned staff at Tensas Parish Detention Center meets with warden, sheriff; employee says “nothing will change”
Video
NAACP: Parks and rec job cuts racially motivated
Video
UPDATE: Grambling State University president says students not involved in overnight shooting; safety measures in place
Video
Tax renewals on ballot for Saturday’s election in Tallulah
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, August 14th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, August 14th
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Josephine forms, earliest ‘J’ storm on record in Atlantic
Video
Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 13th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, August 13th
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 11 to become Josephine, rest of tropics remain quiet
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
BREAKING: GAC to Suspend all Sports Competition through December 31
Top Stories
Former Louisiana Tech star Darryl Lewis shares his experiences in new role of safeties coach at El Dorado
Video
Football Friday Night 2-A-Days Preview: El Dorado Wildcats
Video
Phillies legend Ryan Howard stops by Squire Creek; speaks on MLB/COVID-19, ‘ … You have to adhere to the protocols … ‘
Video
Gov. Edwards receives national championship ring from Coach O
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Concerned staff at Tensas Parish Detention Center meets with warden, sheriff; employee says “nothing will change”
Video
Top Stories
Monroe Man sentenced to 24 years for trafficking fentanyl and heroin
Video
UCAPS Feature Pets of the Week: Meet Keeva and Timmy T
Video
Discover Monroe-West Monroe challenges everyone to get outside the lines
Video
Community hosts protest for MPD excessive force case; Asking for justice and total transparency
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
GAC
BREAKING: GAC to Suspend all Sports Competition through December 31
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Grambling State University president says students not involved in overnight shooting; safety measures in place
Video
Concerned staff at Tensas Parish Detention Center meets with warden, sheriff; employee says “nothing will change”
Video
Monroe woman arrested for shooting boyfriend in the stomach, charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder
Monroe Man sentenced to 24 years for trafficking fentanyl and heroin
Video
El Dorado teen accused of stealing approximately $3,000 worth of items from Dollar General
Video
Don't Miss
4 suspects arrested in connection with SAU student’s death, 2 of the suspects are on the current football team roster
Gallery
BREAKING: GAC to Suspend all Sports Competition through December 31
Concerned staff at Tensas Parish Detention Center meets with warden, sheriff; employee says “nothing will change”
Video
Former Louisiana Tech star Darryl Lewis shares his experiences in new role of safeties coach at El Dorado
Video
Football Friday Night 2-A-Days Preview: El Dorado Wildcats
Video
Phillies legend Ryan Howard stops by Squire Creek; speaks on MLB/COVID-19, ‘ … You have to adhere to the protocols … ‘
Video
UPDATE: Grambling State University president says students not involved in overnight shooting; safety measures in place
Video
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Grambling State University president says students not involved in overnight shooting; safety measures in place
Video
Concerned staff at Tensas Parish Detention Center meets with warden, sheriff; employee says “nothing will change”
Video
Monroe woman arrested for shooting boyfriend in the stomach, charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder
Monroe Man sentenced to 24 years for trafficking fentanyl and heroin
Video
El Dorado teen accused of stealing approximately $3,000 worth of items from Dollar General
Video