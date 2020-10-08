Skip to content
Wedding before the storm: Delta speeds up couple’s nuptials
Partial boil advisory issued for theBlack River Water System
Missing juvenile: MPD searching for Sierra S. Grantham
UPDATE: Mount Zion Baptist Church to hold food box distributions throughout October
Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies
Louisiana braces to relive a nightmare as Delta nears
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, October 8th
Xfinity WiFi Hotspot Network Open for Impacted Residents to Use for Free
Experts: Warming makes Delta, other storms power up faster
Ag & Forestry Emergency Personnel Ready to Respond
Weather closure for Ouachita Parish Schools
Dallas Cowboys’ Tyron Smith out for the season, will have neck surgery
Football Friday Night: Neville vs. Ruston goes to triple overtime; plus more highlights and scores
Beast of the Week: Zy Scott & Semaj Tennant
Less than a week after upsetting Evangel, General Trass moves to 2-0 following win over Madison Parish
The last two weeks, Louisiana Tech’s defense allowed 500-plus yards. Can that be fixed with UTEP comes to town?
Amendment 4: Reigning in the state’s budget
Amendment 2: Value of oil and natural gas could be included in property assessment
Two Drive-Thru Disaster Recovery Centers Close in Caddo and Ouachita Parishes
Cooking with Olivia: Brown Gravy
Weekend Events for Oct. 8-11, Oct. 16-18
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Latest Coronavirus Numbers in Louisiana
Free WiFi
Xfinity WiFi Hotspot Network Open for Impacted Residents to Use for Free
Missing juvenile: MPD searching for Sierra S. Grantham
Monroe and West Monroe prepare for Hurricane Delta
Recall of diabetes medication over cancer-causing contaminant expanded
Hurricane Delta: School Closures
Partial boil advisory issued for theBlack River Water System
UPDATE: Mount Zion Baptist Church to hold food box distributions throughout October
Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies
Missing mother the focus of all-new ‘Dateline’ mystery
UPDATE: Walnut Bayou Water System rescinds all boil advisories
Man charged with producing child porn, raffling it off on Facebook apps
Campaigns are sending billions of election text messages. Here’s how to stop them
Missing juvenile: MPD searching for Sierra S. Grantham
Monroe and West Monroe prepare for Hurricane Delta
Recall of diabetes medication over cancer-causing contaminant expanded
Hurricane Delta: School Closures