Free Meals

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Hurricane Laura: A community coming together
Top Stories
Silos packed with sugar burn at refinery in Louisiana
‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Monroe Salvation Army Corps to serve meals to the community with their mobile canteen
Daughter remembers her father after losing him to Hurricane Laura
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
‘By the grace of God, we made it out’ Homeowner recounts the moments a tree fell into her bedroom while she and her boyfriend were sleep
Video
Top Stories
Entergy gives update; Residents talk about life without power
Video
Top Stories
Ruston hurricane damage, recovery efforts
Video
Damage reported after Laura makes its way through Arkansas
Video
Morning Forecast – Friday, August 28th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, August 28th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments
Top Stories
REPORT: New Orleans Saints owner tests positive for COVID-19
What are the different terms in prep football that are used in Arkansas, but not in Louisiana? El Dorado’s Steven Jones has the answers in our Guide to Arkansas high school football
Video
Senior Night: West Monroe’s Megan Handy
Video
Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Smackover and Homer
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Hurricane Laura: A community coming together
Top Stories
Monroe Salvation Army Corps to serve meals to the community with their mobile canteen
City of Monroe and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana hold food and supply giveaway
RUSTON: Super 1 Foods to give a free bag of ice to those without power
‘By the grace of God, we made it out’ Homeowner recounts the moments a tree fell into her bedroom while she and her boyfriend were sleep
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Free Meals
Monroe Salvation Army Corps to serve meals to the community with their mobile canteen
Don't Miss
Daughter remembers her father after losing him to Hurricane Laura
Video
Ruston hurricane damage, recovery efforts
Video
President Trump approves Louisiana’s Major Disaster Declaration Request
Silos packed with sugar burn at refinery in Louisiana
City of Monroe and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana hold food and supply giveaway
Don't Miss
Hurricane Laura: A community coming together
Silos packed with sugar burn at refinery in Louisiana
Monroe Salvation Army Corps to serve meals to the community with their mobile canteen
Daughter remembers her father after losing him to Hurricane Laura
Video
President Trump approves Louisiana’s Major Disaster Declaration Request
RUSTON: Super 1 Foods to give a free bag of ice to those without power
‘By the grace of God, we made it out’ Homeowner recounts the moments a tree fell into her bedroom while she and her boyfriend were sleep
Video
Trending Stories
Daughter remembers her father after losing him to Hurricane Laura
Video
Ruston hurricane damage, recovery efforts
Video
President Trump approves Louisiana’s Major Disaster Declaration Request
Silos packed with sugar burn at refinery in Louisiana
City of Monroe and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana hold food and supply giveaway