Former Gov. Edwin Edwards

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwards, 92, discharged from hospital
Top Stories
Louisiana substitute teacher arrested for alleged sexual relations with student
Tallulah works on solutions for water plant
National Registered Historic high school is set to be demolished
Gov. Edwards declares this week “A Call to Action Week” on opioids
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Hurricane Dorian washes up brick of cocaine in Florida
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 4th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, September 4th
Evening forecast for Tuesday, September 3
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 3rd
Arkansans headed to help with hurricane
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
West Monroe quarterback Garrett Kahmann is out indefinitely
Top Stories
High school football 2-A-Days: OCS and Ferriday
Top Stories
ULM player suspended for allegedly spitting on a Grambling State player
LSU coach Orgeron: Charles, Divinity to play at Texas
LSU ranked 6th in both polls
Minor League ballplayer dies following skateboarding accident
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Tallulah works on solutions for water plant
Top Stories
National Registered Historic high school is set to be demolished
Top Stories
West Nile concerns addressed after mosquito spraying delayed twice
ULM says their students have less debt than the national or state average
Never finished your degree? There’s an app for that
A local shop stays open on Labor Day serving up sweet treats
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Former Gov. Edwin Edwards
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwards, 92, discharged from hospital
Tallulah works on solutions for water plant
Don't Miss
West Monroe quarterback Garrett Kahmann is out indefinitely
National Registered Historic high school is set to be demolished
Waffle House is the unofficial authority for disaster-affected areas
POLICE: Monroe man stabs girlfriend after he cheated on her
El Dorado School District begins new teacher mentor program
Don't Miss
High school football preview: Sicily Island Tigers
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwards, 92, discharged from hospital
Louisiana substitute teacher arrested for alleged sexual relations with student
National Registered Historic high school is set to be demolished
Gov. Edwards declares this week “A Call to Action Week” on opioids
Arkansas State Police asked to investigate woman’s death
Hurricane Dorian washes up brick of cocaine in Florida