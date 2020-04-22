Skip to content
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update for April 23
flower shop
The local floral industry feels the backlash of COVID-19 as popular events are being canceled
Video
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update for April 23
Video
Crossett announces a new company coming to the area, will bring 70 jobs
Rapid antibody testing in Monroe could help the fight against COVID-19
Video
USDA Increases Monthly SNAP Benefits by 40%
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update for April 23
Video
LA Tech announces a few graduation changes
Main Street El Dorado supports local restaurants and front line workers to keep morale up during the pandemic
Video
‘Will & Grace’ says goodbye for the second time tonight on NBC 10
Video
Elizabeth Warren’s brother dies of coronavirus
259 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 5,153 total cases with 201 deaths
Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow: Indoor Herb Garden
Video
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update for April 23
Video
Crossett announces a new company coming to the area, will bring 70 jobs
Rapid antibody testing in Monroe could help the fight against COVID-19
Video
USDA Increases Monthly SNAP Benefits by 40%