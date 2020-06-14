Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Average US gas price up 11 cents over 2 weeks to $2.16
Top Stories
NASCAR team shows support for first responders with ‘Back the Blue’ car
Video
Ruston VFW hosts annual flag retirement ceremony in honor of Flag Day
Video
Louisiana license plate will celebrate LSU football victory
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 336 new cases, 18 new deaths in Sunday’s update
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, June 12th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, June 12th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 11th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, June 11th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 10th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, June 10th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Louisiana license plate will celebrate LSU football victory
Top Stories
Racing returns to Chatham Speedway this Sunday, legend Tony Stewart will take part in festivities, ‘ … Probably the biggest race ever to come to Louisiana … ‘
Video
Former Grambling quarterback Doug Williams to be subject of feature film
Senior Night: Ouachita’s Micah ‘Juice’ Mansfield
Video
Ouachita Christian quarterback Hunter Herring commits to ULL
Video
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Honoring the Graduates
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Ruston VFW hosts annual flag retirement ceremony in honor of Flag Day
Video
Top Stories
DJ Star memorial mural revealed on his birthday at The Hub
Video
Ouachita Green hosts first clean up in phase 2; how to get involved
Video
Monroe Police Chief: Two women, four children dead after Thursday night murder-suicide
Video
Monroe Medical Center employees show support during “White Coats for Black Lives” movement
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
DEADLINE TONIGHT: Get your St. Jude Dream Home ticket tonight before midnight for a chance to win a new 2020 Kia Optima LX
flag retirement
Ruston VFW hosts annual flag retirement ceremony in honor of Flag Day
Video
Don't Miss
Community prays for those living with mental illness after Monroe murder-suicide
Video
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 336 new cases, 18 new deaths in Sunday’s update
New Orleans protesters pull down bust, throw it in river
Monroe Police Chief: Two women, four children dead after Thursday night murder-suicide
Video
DJ Star memorial mural revealed on his birthday at The Hub
Video
Don't Miss
Average US gas price up 11 cents over 2 weeks to $2.16
NASCAR team shows support for first responders with ‘Back the Blue’ car
Video
Ruston VFW hosts annual flag retirement ceremony in honor of Flag Day
Video
Louisiana license plate will celebrate LSU football victory
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 336 new cases, 18 new deaths in Sunday’s update
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash
Flag Day: A brief history of the holiday
Trending Stories
Community prays for those living with mental illness after Monroe murder-suicide
Video
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 336 new cases, 18 new deaths in Sunday’s update
New Orleans protesters pull down bust, throw it in river
Monroe Police Chief: Two women, four children dead after Thursday night murder-suicide
Video
DJ Star memorial mural revealed on his birthday at The Hub
Video