Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Sen. Cotton’s campaign has $4M on hand for 2020 re-elect bid
Top Stories
Ouachita Parish celebrates survivors of domestic violence
FIRE PREVENTION: Firefighters urge homeowners to check smoke detectors
Oak Grove Mayor puts city on water conservation order
VP Pence to come to Louisiana to rally republicans for Governor’s race
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Drought conditions worsen across 14 Southern US states
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 3rd
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 3rd
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 2nd
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, October 2nd
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 1st
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Current ULM receptions leader, Josh Pederson, is ready for Memphis’ top ranked pass defense
Top Stories
Former NLU quarterback, current Eagles coach Doug Pederson goes one-on-one about returning to Northeast Louisiana, and the “Philly Special” play
Top Stories
Neville-West Monroe, plus dozen of prep football previews; dissecting ULM and Grambling’s play in 2019
Seven LSU Greats to be inducted into LSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019 Class
What’s behind Mangham’s hot 4-0 start?
Grambling looks to go back to basics, following 0-4 start
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Avery’s Light Vigil to be Held Honoring Children Who’ve Passed On
Top Stories
Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival This Weekend
Top Stories
Delta Health Management gearing up for annual Senior Olympics
‘Hope in the Light of Day’ set for this Thursday afternoon
In The Garden for October 1st
October’s Downtown Gallery Crawl set for this Thursday night
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
fire prevention
FIRE PREVENTION: Firefighters urge homeowners to check smoke detectors
Don't Miss
UPDATE: WMPD releases names of victims in Coleman Ave. shooting
Investigation underway following Monroe shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: OPSO says someone stole from a house under construction in Calhoun
Weather
Meet The Team
Don't Miss
UPDATE: WMPD releases names of victims in Coleman Ave. shooting
Newsfeed Now for Oct. 3: Extreme heat hangs on; Victim’s brother forgives killer in courtroom hug
NASA’s TESS Sees Its First Star-Destroying Black Hole
Investigation underway following Monroe shooting
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 3rd
Current ULM receptions leader, Josh Pederson, is ready for Memphis’ top ranked pass defense
Former NLU quarterback, current Eagles coach Doug Pederson goes one-on-one about returning to Northeast Louisiana, and the “Philly Special” play