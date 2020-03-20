Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Emmanuel Sanders, Saints Agree to 2-Year Contract Worth Reported $16M
Top Stories
High School seniors respond to Coronavirus outbreak
Video
Body of Adult male remains that were found Thursday in SW-Little Rock is identified
Walmart announces special cash bonus and early payment of Q1 bonuses totaling nearly $550 million for hourly associates
Federal Reserve slashes interest rates amid COVID-19
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, March 20th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, March 20th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 19th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, March 19th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, March 18th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, March 18th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
New Orleans Saints agree to 1-year deal with Michael Burton
Top Stories
How does the cancellation of Spring workouts affect Grambling football?
Video
Saints agree to terms with Andrus Peat on five-year contract
Matt Viator talks Spring practice cancellation, affects of Coronavirus for ULM football in one-on-one interview
Video
Sterlington soccer star Shelby Moore signs with Evangel University
Video
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
GO BEHIND THE SCENES: As the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo is closed due to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Local tutor gives advice to help kids grow academically while out of school
Video
Chef Taxi helps local restaurants during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
COVID-19 creates spike in ammo sales
Video
Honey Hole Insider: 3/20/2020
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
Federal Reserve
Federal Reserve slashes interest rates amid COVID-19
Video
Don't Miss
Resident from another parish dies of COVID-19 in Ouachita Parish
High School seniors respond to Coronavirus outbreak
Video
Rapides Sheriff’s Deputies charge writer of false COVID-19 social media post with terrorism
LATEST: Department of Health reports another death from COVID-19, 14 deaths, 479 cases of Coronavirus in Louisiana
Video
UPDATE: LDWF Agents Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in Ouachita Parish
Video
Don't Miss
High School seniors respond to Coronavirus outbreak
Video
How does the cancellation of Spring workouts affect Grambling football?
Video
ARCO takes precautions to prevent COVID-19 from hitting their doors
Video
GO BEHIND THE SCENES: As the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo is closed due to COVID-19
Video
LATEST: Department of Health reports another death from COVID-19, 14 deaths, 479 cases of Coronavirus in Louisiana
Video
Rapides Sheriff’s Deputies charge writer of false COVID-19 social media post with terrorism
Resident from another parish dies of COVID-19 in Ouachita Parish
Trending Stories
Resident from another parish dies of COVID-19 in Ouachita Parish
High School seniors respond to Coronavirus outbreak
Video
Rapides Sheriff’s Deputies charge writer of false COVID-19 social media post with terrorism
LATEST: Department of Health reports another death from COVID-19, 14 deaths, 479 cases of Coronavirus in Louisiana
Video
UPDATE: LDWF Agents Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in Ouachita Parish
Video