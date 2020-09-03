Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Judge: Absentee voting OK with pre-existing health issues
Top Stories
Mississippi company plans expansion to fulfill Navy contract
Hurricane Laura death toll rises to 19 in Louisiana with two more deaths in Rapides Parish
Ville Platte man sentenced to prison for federal drug charges
UPDATE: One man arrested in double homicide case, police still searching for two more
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 3rd
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, September 3rd
Top Stories
UPDATE: Louisiana Department of Health verifies additional hurricane-related deaths
Tropical Storm Nana and Omar Pose No Threat to the U.S.
Gallery
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 2nd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, September 2nd
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Warhawk for Life: Reflecting on Mike Collins’ time with ULM
Video
Top Stories
Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75
Mike Collins resigns as ULM Defensive Coordinator
Video
From Derby DQ to doping, a chaotic year in horse racing
Gallery
Tickets for LA Tech vs. ULM game go on sale for season ticket holders, LTAC donors
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Mosquito Spraying locations for September 3, 2020
Top Stories
Schools required to report COVID-19 cases to LDH under new ‘early warning system’
Jonesboro cracks down on illegal water usage
Video
UPDATE: Family speaks after losing child in Choudrant house fire; Ways the community can help
Video
‘I appreciate the Lord keeping me going’ Oldest and longest-serving employee with the city of El Dorado says he in it for the long-haul
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Federal Drug Charges
Ville Platte man sentenced to prison for federal drug charges
Don't Miss
UPDATE: One man arrested in double homicide case, police still searching for two more
Video
Monroe man arrested, accused of stabbing another man in the neck following a fight in a parking lot
UPDATE: One arrest made in Thursday morning shooting investigation
Bastrop police searching for two suspects after one person found dead
Louisiana Congressman’s post suggesting he would shoot and ‘drop any 10 of you where you stand’ goes viral
Video
Don't Miss
UPDATE: One man arrested in double homicide case, police still searching for two more
Video
Taco Bell is removing Mexican Pizza, other items from menu
Monroe man arrested, accused of stabbing another man in the neck following a fight in a parking lot
Winnfield man pleads guilty to stealing firearms from local store in 2019
Bastrop police searching for two suspects after one person found dead
In first presidential endorsement in its history, Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association backs Trump
SEE IT: Nancy Pelosi salon video used to open White House press briefing
Video
Trending Stories
UPDATE: One man arrested in double homicide case, police still searching for two more
Video
Monroe man arrested, accused of stabbing another man in the neck following a fight in a parking lot
UPDATE: One arrest made in Thursday morning shooting investigation
Bastrop police searching for two suspects after one person found dead
Louisiana Congressman’s post suggesting he would shoot and ‘drop any 10 of you where you stand’ goes viral
Video