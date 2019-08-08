family community high school

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Overturned tractor trailer blocks off Cheniere-Drew Road
Top Stories
The wait is over, Crossett City Pool finally reopens
Caring for Colton Goodman; Locals work to bring Colton back home
“KEEP YOUR DISTANCE”: Freshen up on the Louisiana laws concerning back to school safety
LSP: 18 wheeler overturns on Cheniere-Drew Road, area to be closed to traffic for several hours
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 8th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, August 8th
Top Stories
Summer Weather 101 – Wildfire Prevention
Tracking the Tropics: Saharan dust suppressing development
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 7th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, August 7th
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Terry Martin, Jr. hired as new Franklin Parish basketball coach
Top Stories
Rayville basketball receives championship rings
Top Stories
High school football 2-A-Days: West Monroe and West Ouachita
Monroe’s run in the Dixie Youth World Series comes to an end
Saints join NFL in opposing ‘no-call’ lawsuit
High school football 2-A-Days: Sterlington and Wossman
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
The wait is over, Crossett City Pool finally reopens
Top Stories
Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure One Month Away
Top Stories
Winnsboro expects to crack down on violence through new ordinance
Police say these 9 apps could put your kids in danger
Farm To Table: Packed Lunch Safety Tips
In The Garden: School Gardens
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
LSP: 18 wheeler overturns on Old Highway 15, area to be closed to traffic for several hours
family community high school
Terry Martin, Jr. hired as new Franklin Parish basketball coach
Don't Miss
Caring for Colton Goodman; Locals work to bring Colton back home
LSP: 18 wheeler overturns on Cheniere-Drew Road, area to be closed to traffic for several hours
STUDY: Best & worst major airports in the nation
New Orleans close to restricting Airbnb-style rentals
LPSO: Man arrested for making terroristic threats towards two schools
Don't Miss
Terry Martin, Jr. hired as new Franklin Parish basketball coach
Rayville basketball receives championship rings
High school football 2-A-Days: West Monroe and West Ouachita
Monroe’s run in the Dixie Youth World Series comes to an end
The wait is over, Crossett City Pool finally reopens
“KEEP YOUR DISTANCE”: Freshen up on the Louisiana laws concerning back to school safety
LSP: 18 wheeler overturns on Cheniere-Drew Road, area to be closed to traffic for several hours