Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Warsaw zoo tests effect of hemp oil on elephants’ stress
Gallery
Top Stories
RUSTON: Super 1 Foods to give a free bag of ice to those without power
College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students
Entergy gives update; Residents talk about life without power
Video
Nevada man may be first documented COVID reinfection case in US
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
‘By the grace of God, we made it out’ Homeowner recounts the moments a tree fell into her bedroom while she and her boyfriend were sleep
Video
Top Stories
Entergy gives update; Residents talk about life without power
Video
Top Stories
Ruston hurricane damage, recovery efforts
Video
Damage reported after Laura makes its way through Arkansas
Video
Morning Forecast – Friday, August 28th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, August 28th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments
Top Stories
REPORT: New Orleans Saints owner tests positive for COVID-19
What are the different terms in prep football that are used in Arkansas, but not in Louisiana? El Dorado’s Steven Jones has the answers in our Guide to Arkansas high school football
Video
Senior Night: West Monroe’s Megan Handy
Video
Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Smackover and Homer
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
RUSTON: Super 1 Foods to give a free bag of ice to those without power
Top Stories
‘By the grace of God, we made it out’ Homeowner recounts the moments a tree fell into her bedroom while she and her boyfriend were sleep
Video
Entergy gives update; Residents talk about life without power
Video
Mosquito pools test positive for West Nile virus
Ruston hurricane damage, recovery efforts
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Elephants
Warsaw zoo tests effect of hemp oil on elephants’ stress
Gallery
Don't Miss
Entergy gives update; Residents talk about life without power
Video
Ruston hurricane damage, recovery efforts
Video
STORM DAMAGE: Viewer photos and videos of Laura damage across the ArkLaMiss
Video
‘By the grace of God, we made it out’ Homeowner recounts the moments a tree fell into her bedroom while she and her boyfriend were sleep
Video
REPORT: New Orleans Saints owner tests positive for COVID-19
Don't Miss
RUSTON: Super 1 Foods to give a free bag of ice to those without power
‘By the grace of God, we made it out’ Homeowner recounts the moments a tree fell into her bedroom while she and her boyfriend were sleep
Video
Entergy gives update; Residents talk about life without power
Video
Ruston hurricane damage, recovery efforts
Video
UPDATE: All Greater Ouachita Water Company services restored
Ouachita Parish Police Jury activates contracts for storm debris removal during special called meeting on Friday
Louisiana National Guard continues response efforts in the aftermath of Laura
Trending Stories
Entergy gives update; Residents talk about life without power
Video
Ruston hurricane damage, recovery efforts
Video
STORM DAMAGE: Viewer photos and videos of Laura damage across the ArkLaMiss
Video
‘By the grace of God, we made it out’ Homeowner recounts the moments a tree fell into her bedroom while she and her boyfriend were sleep
Video
REPORT: New Orleans Saints owner tests positive for COVID-19