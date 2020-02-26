Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
MCSB responds to financial misappropriation at Shelling Elementary
Top Stories
Oak Grove officially completed water plant rehabilitation
Video
State Troopers investigating fatal crash
Tyler Perry’s nephew apparently hanged himself inside a cell in Union Parish Detention Center
New processing center better prepares Border Patrol for migrant surges
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 26th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, February 26th
Top Stories
Evening forecast for Tuesday, February 25
Video
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 25th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, February 25th
Morning Forecast – Monday, February 24th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Friends and family asking for prayers as LSU superfan goes into surgery
Top Stories
Techsters softball edged by (19) Baylor, 2-1
Smith’s grand slam sends Grambling past Texas College, 7-1 in Game 1; 9-4 in Game 2
Video
ULM’s early scoring attack helps lift them past Southeastern 8-4 on Tuesday night
Video
Eman Naghavi bumped up to ULM Offensive Coordinator role
Video
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
What would you do for your friends? Farmerville’s Audrey Ewing donated her kidney
Video
Top Stories
Keeping the church a sanctuary for safety
Video
Monroe Public Works and United Way team up to give hygiene kits to the homeless
Video
Monroe Police are searching for a runaway juvenile
Shelling Elementary missing $30K, according to audit
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Elementary
MCSB responds to financial misappropriation at Shelling Elementary
Don't Miss
Death row inmate that protected three correctional officers was executed tonight
Tyler Perry’s nephew apparently hanged himself inside a cell in Union Parish Detention Center
Police: Louisiana woman arrested after dog reportedly found with chain cutting into its neck
MCSB responds to financial misappropriation at Shelling Elementary
Caldwell Parish Band Director arrested on possession charges
Don't Miss
MCSB responds to financial misappropriation at Shelling Elementary
Oak Grove officially completed water plant rehabilitation
Video
State Troopers investigating fatal crash
Tyler Perry’s nephew apparently hanged himself inside a cell in Union Parish Detention Center
New processing center better prepares Border Patrol for migrant surges
Video
Representative Ralph Abraham announces his retirement
MPD: Monroe man arrested, accused of 2nd degree rape
Trending Stories
Death row inmate that protected three correctional officers was executed tonight
Tyler Perry’s nephew apparently hanged himself inside a cell in Union Parish Detention Center
Police: Louisiana woman arrested after dog reportedly found with chain cutting into its neck
MCSB responds to financial misappropriation at Shelling Elementary
Caldwell Parish Band Director arrested on possession charges