Millions participate in global climate change strike
Tap water could increase risk for cancer, study shows
Walmart to stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores
Two Louisiana police officers shot, one killed in Mandeville
State Fire Marshal: Burn ban issued in Madison Parish
Evening Forecast: September 20th, 2019
Imelda leaves 2 dead in Texas, others stranded and trapped
Morning Forecast – Friday, September 20th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, September 20th
More than 1,000 rescues, evacuations as Imelda soaks Texas
Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 19th
Ruston wins home opener, at Joe Aillet Stadium, over Airline
It’s official, “select” schools won’t compete for football state championships in the Superdome
LSU Beach Volleyball Releases 2020 Tournament Schedule
LSU Volleyball Opens Home Schedule with Southern Miss and Tulane
Drew Brees gives Who Dat Nation a ‘thumbs’ up after undergoing surgery
Looking ahead to Longview-West Monroe; Oak Grove-Sterlington
United Way Seeking Volunteers for ‘Read, Learn, Succeed’ Program
State Fair of Louisiana Opening October 24th
Locals gather to plan efforts in saving the Old Baskin High School
ULM Water Ski Team gets boost in quest for 30th national championship
DUCKS FOR VETS: The effort to bring back pet ducks at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home
New education program helps people behind bars get ready for life outside.
Walmart to stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores
Sheriff’s Office: West Monroe woman attempted to stab boyfriend with butcher knife
OPSO: Calhoun man arrested on molestation of a juvenile and rape charges
Two Louisiana police officers shot, one killed in Mandeville
Candidate for Louisiana House seat arrested on drug, child endangerment charges
Five Questions for the Candidates: State Senate District 33
Morning Forecast – Friday, September 20th
Cajun navy helps residents in Texas amid Tropical Depression Imelda
Nexstar poll finds support among La. voters for increased gas tax for better roads
UPDATE: ‘We apologize for our tweet’: Buffalo Wild Wings tries to pacify Saints fans
Free cardiovascular screenings on “Heart Health Day”
Ruston wins home opener, at Joe Aillet Stadium, over Airline