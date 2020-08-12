Ecomonic impact

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
College towns feel impact as schools dodge coronavirus
Top Stories
New dinosaur species related to Tyrannosaurus Rex discovered by scientists in England
Raymond Allen, actor known for ‘Sanford and Son’ and ‘Good Times’ dies at 91
Over 800 students and staff members told to quarantine due to coronavirus cases in school where masks aren’t required
Bill Cosby’s lawyers file appeal asking for new sexual assault trial
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 12th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, August 12th
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics, Week 11: Remembering Hurricane Camille & a chat with the National Hurricane Center
Video
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 11th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, August 11th
Morning Forecast – Monday, August 10th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Football Friday Night 2-A-Days Preview: Oak Grove and Camden-Fairview
Video
Top Stories
Delhi head football coach, Storm Ridgeway, moves to Delhi Charter
Video
Pac-12 postpones fall football season
Big Ten cancels fall football season, other conferences could follow
C-USA ‘holding firm’ on playing in the Fall; Neville alum and Louisiana Tech safety, Jaiden Cole, ‘ … we’re blessed to be here … ‘
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
College towns feel impact as schools dodge coronavirus
Top Stories
Unoffical election results name Crystal Marshall as new mayor of Crossett, becomes the city’s first female leader
UPDATE: LA Tech rebuilds sports complexes; Athletes could play on new turf as soon as Spring 2021
Video
SAU students mourn friend shot and killed on campus Tuesday morning, university officials say the shooting was an isolated incident
Video
Mayor Cotton addresses complaints over drainage issues
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ecomonic impact
College towns feel impact as schools dodge coronavirus
Don't Miss
Family of missing Tallulah woman speaks, believes boyfriend knows what happened
Video
SAU students mourn friend shot and killed on campus Tuesday morning, university officials say the shooting was an isolated incident
Video
UPDATE: Former Sterlington Mayor Vern Breland booked into OCC
College towns feel impact as schools dodge coronavirus
Investigators solve cold case of teen who was raped and murdered after her 17th birthday party in 1996
Don't Miss
College towns feel impact as schools dodge coronavirus
Family of missing Tallulah woman speaks, believes boyfriend knows what happened
Video
Unoffical election results name Crystal Marshall as new mayor of Crossett, becomes the city’s first female leader
Football Friday Night 2-A-Days Preview: Oak Grove and Camden-Fairview
Video
Monroe City School Board Members speak on concerns over in-person and virtual learning
Video
Legislation to maintain Ouachita River moves through Congress
Video
Delhi head football coach, Storm Ridgeway, moves to Delhi Charter
Video
Trending Stories
Family of missing Tallulah woman speaks, believes boyfriend knows what happened
Video
SAU students mourn friend shot and killed on campus Tuesday morning, university officials say the shooting was an isolated incident
Video
UPDATE: Former Sterlington Mayor Vern Breland booked into OCC
College towns feel impact as schools dodge coronavirus
Investigators solve cold case of teen who was raped and murdered after her 17th birthday party in 1996