Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Backup driver in fatal Arizona Uber autonomous crash charged
Top Stories
Democrats to investigate forced surgery claims in Georgia
City to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor’s family, reform police
3 horses diagnosed with Eastern equine encephalitis
FedEx’s profit jumps as business deliveries improved
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 15th
Video
Top Stories
According to scientists, the Northern Hemisphere just had its hottest summer on record
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, September 15th
States Along the Coast Prepare for Sally’s Landfall
Video
Request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Sally approved by President Trump
Morning Forecast – Monday, September 14th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Ragin’ Cajun coach named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech to play at BYU on October 2
Director of Athletics leaving LA Tech, accepts position at Vanderbilt
Sunday in sports: NBA and NHL playoffs, NFL returns, a no-hitter in baseball, and so much more
Riverfield Academy football team was back in action tonight in Rayville
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
3 horses diagnosed with Eastern equine encephalitis
Top Stories
President Ron Berry announces ULM Opportunity Fund
Video
Partial Boil Advisory issued for Hammock Water System
Dr. Ron Berry begins his presidency at ULM
Video
FEMA UPDATE: How many residents helped by FEMA, looking out for scammers
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Eastern Equine Encephalitis
3 horses diagnosed with Eastern equine encephalitis
Don't Miss
UPDATE: ATC shuts down Monroe bar, pulls liquor license
Video
Truck driver in crash with school bus helps free trapped children before he collapses and dies
Second stimulus checks: Group of bipartisan lawmakers unveils plan with $1,200 checks
Neighborhood market coming to East Hillsboro possibly before the end of year, store owners looking for farmers with fresh produce
Video
Family of Carole Baskin’s missing husband runs commercial during her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut
Video
Don't Miss
Neighborhood market coming to East Hillsboro possibly before the end of year, store owners looking for farmers with fresh produce
Video
UPDATE: ATC shuts down Monroe bar, pulls liquor license
Video
Louisiana Trust launches effort to find lost Rosenwald schools across state
Gallery
Mississippi governor gives update on Hurricane Sally
Video
Tracking the Tropics: ‘Huge rainmaker’ Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods
Live
Coronavirus in Arkansas: 139 probable deaths added to state data
Second stimulus checks: Group of bipartisan lawmakers unveils plan with $1,200 checks
Trending Stories
UPDATE: ATC shuts down Monroe bar, pulls liquor license
Video
Truck driver in crash with school bus helps free trapped children before he collapses and dies
Second stimulus checks: Group of bipartisan lawmakers unveils plan with $1,200 checks
Neighborhood market coming to East Hillsboro possibly before the end of year, store owners looking for farmers with fresh produce
Video
Family of Carole Baskin’s missing husband runs commercial during her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut
Video