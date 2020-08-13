Skip to content
Earthquake Alert System
A new earthquake warning system, powered by Google, comes to California
Head lice medication shows promising results in local COVID-19 patients at Glenwood Medical Mall
Video
Over $8 million in drugs, over $1 million in cash, and 41 firearms seized in massive drug bust
UPDATE: Tallulah Man Arrested for Murder in Missing Person Investigation
Man goes on anti-mask tirade in a grocery store before being hauled outside by another customer
Shreveport hospital shooting suspect stops in Monroe before getting caught
Video
Morehouse Parish leaders seek local input for Louisiana Watershed Initiative
ULM’s ‘Hawkline’ receives championship rings
Video
Riverfield Academy’s softball team is on another level
Video
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine on area MSAIS football teams playing home games in Louisiana, ‘ … Direct violation of the present Phase Two … ‘
Video
UPDATE: Tallulah Man Arrested for Murder in Missing Person Investigation
Head lice medication shows promising results in local COVID-19 patients at Glenwood Medical Mall
Video
Football Friday Night 2-A-Days Preview: Riverfield Academy and General Trass
Video
Head lice medication shows promising results in local COVID-19 patients at Glenwood Medical Mall
Video
Over $8 million in drugs, over $1 million in cash, and 41 firearms seized in massive drug bust
UPDATE: Tallulah Man Arrested for Murder in Missing Person Investigation
Man goes on anti-mask tirade in a grocery store before being hauled outside by another customer
Shreveport hospital shooting suspect stops in Monroe before getting caught
Video