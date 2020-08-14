Skip to content
Drug Comeback
An old, dangerous drug has made a comeback with a new generation of users
Firearm discharged at Grambling State University
An old, dangerous drug has made a comeback with a new generation of users
Head lice medication shows promising results in local COVID-19 patients at Glenwood Medical Mall
Video
Man accused of attempting to run his ex-girlfriend off the road
Bald Eagle takes down a government drone
One person dead, suspect in custody following a shooting in Crossett
Community hosts protest for MPD excessive force case; Asking for justice and total transparency
Video
El Dorado teen accused of stealing approximately $3,000 worth of items from Dollar General
Video
Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Briarfield Academy and Beekman Charter
Video
Sumac Mart owners clean up debris left from fire, plan to rebuild and continue working on their current construction project
Video
Catalytic converters cut from two church vans, Union County Sheriff’s Office warn public to check vehicles regularly during the coronavirus pandemic
Video
UPDATE: Tallulah Man Arrested for Murder in Missing Person Investigation
Video
Firearm discharged at Grambling State University
An old, dangerous drug has made a comeback with a new generation of users
Head lice medication shows promising results in local COVID-19 patients at Glenwood Medical Mall
Video
Man accused of attempting to run his ex-girlfriend off the road
Bald Eagle takes down a government drone