Downtown Revitalization

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
First-Ever Market on the Alley in Downtown West Monroe
Video
Top Stories
Local residents head to the polls for early voting amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Video
$24M in virus refunds planned to Louisiana college students
Louisiana man gets 11+ years for Mississippi heroin delivery
Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 870 new cases, 20 new deaths in Saturday update
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, June 20th
Gallery
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, June 19th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, June 19th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 18th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, June 18th
Tracking the Tropics: Saharan dust limiting tropical activity for near future
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
30 LSU Football Players Quarantined Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
Video
Top Stories
The Ultimate Test: Local track and field group is set to compete against hundreds of top athletes in the country
Video
Senior Night: Parker Tillman
Video
UPDATE: Richwood football player tests positive for COVID-19: Assistant coach quarantined
Video
4 Louisiana prep football teams have players who have tested positive for COVID-19
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Honoring the Graduates
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Local residents head to the polls for early voting amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Black owned business celebrates Juneteenth by awarding a $1,000 scholarship and closing a deal on a commercial property
Video
Grambling celebrates Juneteenth with a “Black Towns Matter” street mural dedication
Video
NAACP Monroe Chapter explains the history behind Juneteenth and how it still applies today
Video
City of Monroe Partners with Food Bank of NELA to Distribute Food Boxes at Civic Center June 24
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Downtown Revitalization
First-Ever Market on the Alley in Downtown West Monroe
Video
Don't Miss
Monroe: 11-year-old girl calls police to report domestic abuse occurring to her grandmother
Weather
$24M in virus refunds planned to Louisiana college students
Former Monroe, West Monroe mayoral candidate arrested; accused of public indecency
Early voting starts today!
Don't Miss
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, June 20th
Gallery
First-Ever Market on the Alley in Downtown West Monroe
Video
Local residents head to the polls for early voting amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Video
$24M in virus refunds planned to Louisiana college students
Louisiana man gets 11+ years for Mississippi heroin delivery
Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 870 new cases, 20 new deaths in Saturday update
Doctor goes viral saying COVID-19 numbers are inflated, RGV doctors disagree
Video
Trending Stories
Monroe: 11-year-old girl calls police to report domestic abuse occurring to her grandmother
Weather
$24M in virus refunds planned to Louisiana college students
Former Monroe, West Monroe mayoral candidate arrested; accused of public indecency
Early voting starts today!