Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Child unknowingly brings cocaine to kindergarten
Top Stories
Probation for 3 women involved in Alton Sterling protest
Louisiana State Parks to offer seasonal discounts
Two arrested after sending kindergartner to school with cocaine
Monroe man arrested, charged with Vehicular Homicide stemming from April drunk driving crash that killed one person
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
NHC monitoring area near Bahamas as Chantal churns in north Atlantic
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 20th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, August 21st
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 20th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, August 20th
Tips to stay safe in extreme heat
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LSU Basketball Downs FC Barcelona, 101-77; 3-1 on Spain Tour
Top Stories
LSU’s Burrow Named to Manning Award Watch List
Top Stories
LSU Basketball Downs Barcelona All-Stars, 107-78
Beloved Wife, Wendy Anderson, Passes Away After Battling Breast Cancer
Former Oak Grove Tiger, current ULM center John Bolding speaks on protecting quarterback Caleb Evans
High school football 2-A-Days: Ouachita and Tallulah Academy
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
UPDATE: Monroe man arrested in hit and run death of bicyclist
Top Stories
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport to open 3 new locations
Top Stories
PROM: Ruston organization is connecting teens with discounted prom dresses
Endom Bridge to be closed on Thursday and Friday for maintenance
St. Francis Medical Center’s skybridge being removed, part of Jackson Street to close during construction
$32 million development project coming to Sterlington
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Discount
Louisiana State Parks to offer seasonal discounts
Don't Miss
Two arrested after sending kindergartner to school with cocaine
Detectives: 1994 technology slowed search for serial killer
Monroe man arrested, charged with Vehicular Homicide stemming from April drunk driving crash that killed one person
Police: Two people arrested after they commit a hit and run in a stolen vehicle
West Monroe man arrested after police find him wearing body armor, illegally carrying AR-15 style rifle in vehicle
Don't Miss
Two arrested after sending kindergartner to school with cocaine
Monroe man arrested, charged with Vehicular Homicide stemming from April drunk driving crash that killed one person
NHC monitoring area near Bahamas as Chantal churns in north Atlantic
Police: Two people arrested after they commit a hit and run in a stolen vehicle
Arkansas boy left in hot car Tuesday evening as punishment by father, police say
West Monroe man arrested after police find him wearing body armor, illegally carrying AR-15 style rifle in vehicle
UPDATE: Monroe man arrested in hit and run death of bicyclist