Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
FEMA to host a Disaster Recovery Document Drop-off location in Monroe
Top Stories
UPDATE: State Fire Marshall releases new information about fatal Choudrant house fire
Video
The SBA invites area business owners to discuss the CARES Act and PPP loans
Partial boil advisory issued for West Winnsboro Water System
An act of love: The daughters of a missing woman create a scholarship fund in their mother’s honor
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 9th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, September 9th
Top Stories
From heat to snow: Rocky Mountains see 60-degree plunge
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 8th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, September 8th
Morning Forecast – Monday, September 7th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
” … With the press conference [Tuesday] I still felt like we had an opportunity to play this game … ” Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz speaks on postponed date with Baylor
Video
Top Stories
President Guice: LA Tech working to keep students safe following 36 football players testing positive for COVID-19
Video
Hamburg’s varsity football team meets El Dorado’s junior varsity squad in Tuesday night tilt
Video
Colin Kaepernick could be named your NFL team’s QB at any moment, thanks to EA Sports
Video
Pair of local baseball players launch massive homers in Shreveport
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
UPDATE: State Fire Marshall releases new information about fatal Choudrant house fire
Video
Top Stories
‘Clear the Shelters’ success: Nexstar helps nearly 20,000 pets find forever homes
Video
City of West Monroe takes part in National Day of Service
City of Ruston works to clean up storm debris
Video
Louisiana to receive $42 million in grant money to improve literacy skills
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Disaster Recovery Document Drop-off
FEMA to host a Disaster Recovery Document Drop-off location in Monroe
Don't Miss
Monroe Man accused of raping his wife
Gallery
Sheriff: Man on the run after lying about child’s wound
Domestic dispute leads to standoff with Monroe Police
Video
Three men accused of armed robbery in West Monroe, two arrested
Gallery
Arkansas man gets 2 life terms, 835 years for killing cop
Don't Miss
FEMA to host a Disaster Recovery Document Drop-off location in Monroe
UPDATE: State Fire Marshall releases new information about fatal Choudrant house fire
Video
Haywood Hotel by Hilton officially opens for business in downtown El Dorado
Video
” … With the press conference [Tuesday] I still felt like we had an opportunity to play this game … ” Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz speaks on postponed date with Baylor
Video
Increase in fishing licenses leads to business boom… for some
Video
President Guice: LA Tech working to keep students safe following 36 football players testing positive for COVID-19
Video
River Road Water System issues partial boil advisory
Trending Stories
Monroe Man accused of raping his wife
Gallery
Sheriff: Man on the run after lying about child’s wound
Domestic dispute leads to standoff with Monroe Police
Video
Three men accused of armed robbery in West Monroe, two arrested
Gallery
Arkansas man gets 2 life terms, 835 years for killing cop