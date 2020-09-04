Detaining in Hotels

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Police: Man arrested for stealing approximately $2K worth of phone cable
Top Stories
‘Get Out The Vote’ Black Civic Leaders Rally Community for Election Day
Video
Concern over upkeep of a Bastrop cemetery; What the Mayor says about the beautification
Video
Mississippi AG won’t seek 7th trial for Curtis Flowers
Video
Jacob Blake appears from his hospital bed via video for first court appearance on sexual assault charge
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Laura’s coastal cost assessed with drones, satellite images
Gallery
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, September 4th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, September 4th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 3rd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, September 3rd
UPDATE: Louisiana Department of Health verifies additional hurricane-related deaths
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
October football planned as Louisiana virus trends improve
Top Stories
Saints, NFC South over/under win totals predictions
Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Richwood Rams
Video
Star City hosts Stuttgart in Thursday night battle
Video
Warhawk for Life: Reflecting on Mike Collins’ time with ULM
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Emergency Insurance Rule issued for policyholders impacted by Hurricane Laura
Top Stories
The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana and the National Guard pass out food
Video
Southern University travels across Louisiana to help locals apply for hurricane relief benefits
Video
HURRICANE LAURA: Understanding how Hurricane Insurance Deductibles work
Video
ULM names new University President
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Detaining in Hotels
Judge orders US to stop detaining migrant children in hotels
Don't Miss
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
UPDATE: More details surrounding double homicide at Parkview Apartments released, police still searching for two suspects
Video
Monroe man arrested, accused of stabbing another man in the neck following a fight in a parking lot
Concern over upkeep of a Bastrop cemetery; What the Mayor says about the beautification
Video
13-year-old Natchez boy admits to stealing ATV from Vidalia, driving across Mississippi River bridge
Don't Miss
‘Get Out The Vote’ Black Civic Leaders Rally Community for Election Day
Video
Concern over upkeep of a Bastrop cemetery; What the Mayor says about the beautification
Video
El Dorado teen hopes to raise awareness about suicide in honor of her friend, Alex “AJ” Hicks Jr.
Video
Emergency Insurance Rule issued for policyholders impacted by Hurricane Laura
UPDATE: Boil Advisories and rescissions in the ArkLaMiss
UPDATE: More details surrounding double homicide at Parkview Apartments released, police still searching for two suspects
Video
Model projects 288,000 US COVID-19 deaths this year as best-case scenario
Video
Trending Stories
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
UPDATE: More details surrounding double homicide at Parkview Apartments released, police still searching for two suspects
Video
Monroe man arrested, accused of stabbing another man in the neck following a fight in a parking lot
Concern over upkeep of a Bastrop cemetery; What the Mayor says about the beautification
Video
13-year-old Natchez boy admits to stealing ATV from Vidalia, driving across Mississippi River bridge