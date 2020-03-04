Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
Mother of mass shooter will plead guilty to destroying evidence for her son
Top Stories
Suspected drunk driver crashes through home while residents were asleep
Disgruntled ex-security guard surrenders after holding dozens hostage in mall
Bus driver accused of spitting in mom with stroller’s face, prompting investigation
Man accuses police of beating him with flashlights and choking him during a traffic stop
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, March 4th
Top Stories
Evening forecast for Tuesday, March 3
Video
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Daylight shows devastation after tornado rips through Middle Tennessee
Video
Death toll from Tennessee tornadoes climbs to at least 24
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 3rd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, March 3rd
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Warhawks, Tyler Lien shutout Jackson State
Top Stories
Six-Run Tenth Pushes Bulldogs Past Bearkats
Roundball Roundup: Boys regional playoff scores from Tuesday
Roundball Roundup: OCS, Ouachita advance to championship round
Video
Warhawks limited to 36 percent shooting, in loss to Appalachian State; final game of the season
Video
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
Remarkable Woman: Meet Olivia Cuthbert
Video
Top Stories
LATech officials monitor the spread of the coronavirus
Video
Affordable Disney trips and tips with Jane Gunn!
Video
Mayor Smith asks DOTD for resurfaced road
Video
Wednesday deadline to register to vote in Louisiana Presidential primary
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Destroying Evidence
Mother of mass shooter will plead guilty to destroying evidence for her son
Don't Miss
Weather
UPDATE: Family identifies teen killed in Union County crash
Pit bulls involved in deadly attack in Shreveport put to sleep
No Coronavirus in Monroe despite rumors circulating
Video
Play Call of a Lifetime: ULM Defensive Coordinator Mike Collins gives kidney to his sister Katie
Video
Don't Miss
Roundball Roundup: Boys regional playoff scores from Tuesday
Roundball Roundup: OCS, Ouachita advance to championship round
Video
Warhawks limited to 36 percent shooting, in loss to Appalachian State; final game of the season
Video
Wanna watch “The Office” and earn cash? That’s what she said
Evening forecast for Tuesday, March 3
Video
Remarkable Woman: Meet Olivia Cuthbert
Video
Is there a recall on your vehicle? Feds want you to check, for your own safety
Video
Trending Stories
Weather
UPDATE: Family identifies teen killed in Union County crash
Pit bulls involved in deadly attack in Shreveport put to sleep
No Coronavirus in Monroe despite rumors circulating
Video
Play Call of a Lifetime: ULM Defensive Coordinator Mike Collins gives kidney to his sister Katie
Video