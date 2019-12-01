Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman dead, man behind bars in Natchitoches early-morning stabbing
Top Stories
ONLINE SHOPPING: Tips to keep you safe this Cyber Monday
Suit claims Boy Scouts overlooked leader’s alleged abuse
Leonardo DiCaprio responds after Brazil’s President blames actor for Amazon forest fires
Minimum stay requirement ending at Louisiana state parks
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
TORNADO WATCH FOR MOST OF THE ARKLAMISS: Severe Weather Potential For Saturday
Top Stories
Local artist makes ‘Ruston Strong’ permanent through downtown mural
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, November 29th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, November 29th
Winter Storms Slow Holiday Travel
Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 28th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Dec. 1st College Football National Rankings
Top Stories
No. 2 LSU Defeats Texas A&M 50-7 on Senior Night
Top Stories
GALLERY: LSU smashes Texas A&M, record books en route to 12-0
Jaguars come back from down 21-3, beat Grambling 30-28 in Bayou Classic
Southern wins the Bayou Classic, clinches SWAC Championship berth
Football Friday Night Xtra: OCS advances to D-IV championship; Neville survives; Junction City’s big win, plus more!
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
ONLINE SHOPPING: Tips to keep you safe this Cyber Monday
Top Stories
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: Community supports West Monroe’s local shops
West Monroe starts Christmas season off with holiday activities downtown
HOLIDAY SHOPPING: Locals brave the crowds on Black Friday
Salvation Army adds new way to donate for Red Kettle Drive
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
cyber monday
ONLINE SHOPPING: Tips to keep you safe this Cyber Monday
Don't Miss
10 wounded in shooting near New Orleans’ French Quarter
Arkansas deer harvest passes 140,000
UPDATE: Suspect wanted for the murder of Sierra-Li Nicole Wade, GoFundMe for Wade Family
Leonardo DiCaprio responds after Brazil’s President blames actor for Amazon forest fires
There’s no shortage of Christmas Trees at the Wonderland Farms
Don't Miss
Woman dead, man behind bars in Natchitoches early-morning stabbing
ONLINE SHOPPING: Tips to keep you safe this Cyber Monday
Suit claims Boy Scouts overlooked leader’s alleged abuse
Leonardo DiCaprio responds after Brazil’s President blames actor for Amazon forest fires
Minimum stay requirement ending at Louisiana state parks
‘I know Joe’s heart’: Why black voters are backing Joe Biden
Arkansas deer harvest passes 140,000
Trending Stories
10 wounded in shooting near New Orleans’ French Quarter
Arkansas deer harvest passes 140,000
UPDATE: Suspect wanted for the murder of Sierra-Li Nicole Wade, GoFundMe for Wade Family
Leonardo DiCaprio responds after Brazil’s President blames actor for Amazon forest fires
There’s no shortage of Christmas Trees at the Wonderland Farms