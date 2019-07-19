Skip to content
KTVE
Monroe
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
$2.6M in counterfeit designer bracelets seized at Port of New Orleans
Top Stories
El Dorado approves public drinking in entertainment district
LA Tech Celebrates 50th anniversary of when Apollo 11 landed on the moon
Mosquito pools in Ouachita Parish test positive for West Nile virus
Governor’s Office reports Louisiana no longer has highest imprisonment rate in U.S.
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
National Weather Service bakes biscuits in hot car
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, July 19th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, July 19th
Summer Weather 101 – Rip Currents
Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 18th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, July 18th
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
15U Dixie Youth World Series results from Friday morning and afternoon
Top Stories
Matt Deggs introduced as new UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns baseball coach
Top Stories
Matt Branch, former LSU lineman shot by dog, returns to daily life
Three Northeast Louisiana teams take part in Thursday’s 15U Dixie World Series action
El Dorado’s Breya Clark Earns Special Honor
Nike generates $3 Billion in market value after siding with Colin Kaepernick and pulling ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
DeSiard Street Shelter in need of supplies, here’s how you donate
Top Stories
‘When I Wished Upon A Star’: Local physician and former ‘Growing Pains’ actor team up for new book
Top Stories
Pet of the Week: Meet the adorable and adoptable Petey!
Tilt Studio to bring laser tag, bumper cars, more to Pecanland Mall
Back to school spending expected to hit record heights
Dangerous hashtags parents use could attract child predators
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Culture
Louisiana Ambassador Program reaches 10,000 members
Don't Miss
Louisiana Ambassador Program reaches 10,000 members
DeSiard Street Shelter in need of supplies, here’s how you donate
15U Dixie Youth World Series results from Friday morning and afternoon
LA Tech Celebrates 50th anniversary of when Apollo 11 landed on the moon
Mosquito pools in Ouachita Parish test positive for West Nile virus
Governor’s Office reports Louisiana no longer has highest imprisonment rate in U.S.
‘When I Wished Upon A Star’: Local physician and former ‘Growing Pains’ actor team up for new book