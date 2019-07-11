Courtroom Fight

Skip to content
KTVE
Monroe
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Watch: Fight breaks out at Ohio murder sentencing, family member hit with Taser
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now for July 11: Tracking Barry;Weddings on a dime
Tropical Storm Barry forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Congressman Ralph Abraham calls on AT&T/DirecTV to return KARD FOX 14 to the satellite company’s lineup
Morehouse Parish declares state of emergency
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Barry forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 11th
Top Stories
With a Tropical System Incoming, the Red Cross Encourages Planning and Preparation
‘A floodier future’: Scientists say records will be broken
Fish & Game Forecast
Louisiana braces for possible weekend hurricane
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
New era for Junction City football
Top Stories
Former Grambling quarterback Doug Williams speaks on having street named after him
Top Stories
Louisiana Roadrunners basketball to appear on national TV
American League wins 7th consecutive All-star game
Ruston 7U baseball team advances to Dixie World Series
Former Major League Baseball player Mike DeJean explains why St. Frederick is the perfect fit
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Congressman Ralph Abraham calls on AT&T/DirecTV to return KARD FOX 14 to the satellite company’s lineup
Top Stories
Bastrop neighbors say dog was abandoned, left without food and water
Top Stories
Delta High school students honored at the annual Summer Work Program
West Monroe holds first-ever job fair aimed to increase job rates
Double the fun & economic growth for next year’s Mardi Gras celebration
Many new projects underway to enhance Monroe’s economy
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Courtroom Fight
Watch: Fight breaks out at Ohio murder sentencing, family member hit with Taser