Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
City of Monroe announces termination of consent decree; city has been under decree since 2004
Video
Top Stories
Doctor finds 2-foot-long phone charger in man’s bladder after complaints of abdominal pain
LSU under fire after social media videos show students using racial slurs
Video
Virginia man accused of driving into protesters claims to be KKK leader, could face hate crime charges
Congressional democrats unveil police reform bill
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal now a depression drenching Mississippi River basin
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, June 8th
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, June 7th
Video
La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations
Gallery
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, June 6th
Video
Tropical Storm Cristobal advances toward US Gulf Coast
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Senior Night: Hamburg’s Connor Jones
Video
Top Stories
Brees addresses President Trump in Instagram Post: “We can no longer use the flag to turn people away”
Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Presley Johnson
Video
Hundreds head to Frenchmen’s Bend for 11th annual Cancer Foundation League Golf Tournament
Video
After 28 years, Robert Sanders retires as Vidalia’s basketball coach
Video
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Honoring the Graduates
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Union Parish residents take a stand for justice and fight for unity during peaceful protest
Video
Top Stories
PHASE 2 REOPENING: Cold Desert Tattoo Studio taking extra precautions before opening
Video
Cooking with Olivia: Cucumber Salad
Video
LA Tech and Grambling State join forces to host peaceful protest through Ruston
Video
Bayou Bowl set to reopen on Friday as Louisiana heads into Phase 2
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
connor jones
Senior Night: Hamburg’s Connor Jones
Video
Don't Miss
UPDATE: ULM faculty members under fire for social media posts
Video
LSU under fire after social media videos show students using racial slurs
Video
Police in Louisiana: Ex-girlfriend stabs new girlfriend inside Dollar General
Video
City of Monroe announces termination of consent decree; city has been under decree since 2004
Video
ULM instructor under investigation for inappropriate comments
Don't Miss
Senior Night: Hamburg’s Connor Jones
Video
City of Monroe announces termination of consent decree; city has been under decree since 2004
Video
LSU under fire after social media videos show students using racial slurs
Video
Monroe City Court begins second phase of reopening
Democrats, Republicans looking for common ground on police reform
Video
Gov. Edwards gives update on Cristobal, COVID-19 response
Video
Recession hit US in February, ending record-long expansion
Trending Stories
UPDATE: ULM faculty members under fire for social media posts
Video
LSU under fire after social media videos show students using racial slurs
Video
Police in Louisiana: Ex-girlfriend stabs new girlfriend inside Dollar General
Video
City of Monroe announces termination of consent decree; city has been under decree since 2004
Video
ULM instructor under investigation for inappropriate comments