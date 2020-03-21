Skip to content
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
confirmed cases
Richardson Medical Center confirms first case of COVID-19
St. Francis Medical Center reports first confirmed COVID-19 Case
Video
NBC 10/FOX 14 stands with you as we endure the Covid-19 outbreak
Unrestrained Driver Dies in Richland Parish Crash
Department of Health launches interactive dashboard for tracking COVID-19 in Louisiana
Body of Adult male remains that were found Thursday in SW-Little Rock is identified
Unrestrained Driver Dies in Richland Parish Crash
La. National Guard assists Jefferson testing site, now open to public
Local employees speak out after Coronavirus leaves them unemployed
Video
Richardson Medical Center confirms first case of COVID-19
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, March 21st
NBC 10/FOX 14 stands with you as we endure the Covid-19 outbreak
St. Francis Medical Center reports first confirmed COVID-19 Case
Video
St. Francis Medical Center reports first confirmed COVID-19 Case
Video
NBC 10/FOX 14 stands with you as we endure the Covid-19 outbreak
Unrestrained Driver Dies in Richland Parish Crash
Department of Health launches interactive dashboard for tracking COVID-19 in Louisiana
Body of Adult male remains that were found Thursday in SW-Little Rock is identified